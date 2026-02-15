Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Feb. 14, 2026)

The men's and women's basketball teams from Montana State completed a two-game season sweep of rival Montana on Saturday in their Brawl of the Wild hoops rematch in Missoula. Highlights from those wins lead off the Feb. 14 edition of Sports Extra.

The Montana State men outpaced the Grizzlies 82-71 after the Bobcat women routed the Lady Griz 72-55 in the first half of the doubleheader at Dahlberg Arena.

This edition of Sports Extra also includes a look at high school wrestling in advance of the all-class state tournament in Billings, with features on six head coaches who previously won four state titles in their high school careers and a profile on Huntley Project's Wyatt Jolliff.

The show also recaps what was a thrilling Saturday in the finals of the state swimming meet in Great Falls, and includes basketball features on Frenchtown's Mason Quinn and a Havre girls trio that has grown up together on the hardwood.

The show concludes with a feature on the Olson family of Great Falls — a father/son basketball referee combination.

WATCH THE FEB. 14 EDITION OF SPORTS EXTRA: