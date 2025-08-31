Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Aug. 30, 2025)

The 2025-26 athletic year got under way over the weekend, highlighted by the start of the college and high school football seasons.

The first fall edition of MTN Sports Extra recaps Montana State's opener at FBS Oregon, and also provides a look at Montana's upcoming season, which begins Sept. 6 at home vs. Central Washington.

Other features include a look at Montanans in the NFL — with ex-Grizzlies Junior Bergen of Billings and Dylan Cook of Butte making practice squads and Butte's Tommy Mellott not sticking with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The episode also takes a look at the Big Sky Conference and its place in NCAA Division I athletics amid tectonic shifts in college sports, as well as a peek at happenings on the Frontier Conference gridiron.

