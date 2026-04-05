Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (April 4, 2026)

With the calendar flipping to April, we lead off the first Sports Extra of the month with a pair of impressive high school athletes.

First, Great Falls' Cael Floerchinger is back in the Electric City after winning a national championship on the wrestling mats. Then, we talk with Billings Central pitcher Paxton Prill, who will continuing his baseball career at Notre Dame.

The show shifts gears to shine a spotlight on the Montana State Spring Rodeo, which is scheduled for April 9-13 in Bozeman, and then we take a look at the pro days for the Bobcat and Montana Grizzly football teams.

The episode continues with a pair of spring sports features — an emotional track and field meet in Boulder and a new-look softball team at Kalispell Glacier.

And finally, we close out with a final look at the magic men's basketball season for Rocky Mountain College.

WATCH THE APRIL 4 EDITION OF SPORTS EXTRA: