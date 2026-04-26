Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (April 25, 2026)

From spring football finales to championship races and inspiring athlete profiles, this week’s episode of Sports Extra is packed with action and stories from across Montana.

The episode begins with highlights from Montana State's Sonny Holland Classic scrimmage, which marked the end of spring drills for the defending FCS national champions. The Gold team defeated the White team 30-14 behind Justin Lamson's strong performance at quarterback.

Meanwhile in Missoula, the Montana softball team was looking to wrap up its first Big Sky Conference regular-season championship on Saturday. The Grizzlies split two games with Idaho State to set up a winner-take-all game against the Bengals on Sunday. The victor will take the top seed into the conference tournament.

Also on Saturday, both Carroll College and Montana Western ended their respective spring football drills with final spring scrimmages. We have the highlights from both Helena and Dillon.

With the Special Olympics State Games just weeks away, MTN Sports is taking a look at the athletes, coaches and volunteers who make it all possible. This week we meet athletes Joe Gibson of Butte, Coley Stensgar-Maul and Vanessa Canham of Missoula, and Cody Kuhlman of Helena, who also is employed at the local Jersey Mike's sub shop — which is a the forefront of Special Olympics fundraising.

In our weekly Class Act feature, we profile Missoula Hellgate three-sport athlete Elly Reed, who is also leaving a lasting impact at her school outside of the athletic arena before she takes her next step in college at the University of Notre Dame.

Finally, we take a look back at last week's Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast event in Billings, where star Australian Brady Fielder came out victorious in a thrilling final round to solidify his comeback from recent misfortune.

WATCH THE APRIL 25 EDITION OF SPORTS EXTRA: