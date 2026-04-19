Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (April 18, 2026)

The high school spring sports seasons are in full swing, and the April 18 edition of Sports Extra leads off with highlights from prestigious track and field meets in Billings and Choteau.

The show continues with an interview with new Montana Western athletic director Jason Ferris, a look at the developing mixed martial arts pipeline from Montana to Arizona and a feature on a Miles Community College rodeo cowgirl.

Then it's back to the high school ranks, where a Missoula Loyola duo is looking for more track success and the Columbia Falls baseball team has high hopes for the rest of the season. Finally, this week's Sports Extra closes out with a fun Class Act feature on a Helena teen who is equal parts ninja coach, snake handler and culinary specialist.

WATCH THE APRIL 18 EDITION OF SPORTS EXTRA: