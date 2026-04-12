Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (April 11, 2026)

One of the premier college rodeos of the spring season rolled on Saturday night at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.

Highlights from the third performance of the Montana State Spring Rodeo lead off the April 11 edition of Sports Extra. The show continues with an interview with Great Falls' Tommy McMillen, who made his UFC debut last week, as well as highlights from the Montana Grizzlies' spring football game.

Features on Griz commit Drew Almquist of Helena Capital and Cats commit Dax Yeager of Choteau are next, and then we check in on Montana Western football and catch up with MSU Billings dual-sport star Rae Smart.

The show closes with a profile of Kalispell Flathead runner Will Hollensteiner, who has committed to run at Purdue in college.

WATCH THE APRIL 11 EDITION OF SPORTS EXTRA: