Sports Extra: Fall high school state champions special (Nov. 29, 2025)

The dust has settled on the fall sports season at the high school level, and all state titles are earned an accounted for.

This week's edition of MTN's Sports Extra is all about celebrating the 2025 champions.

In Class AA, the third time was the charm for Kalispell Glacier, which defeated Billings West 16-3 to claim the second football title in program history after falling short in the previous to championship contests.

There was a major upset in Class A, where Frenchtown stunned undefeated defending champion Billings Central 31-21 behind the exploits of a freshman backup quarterback.

In Class B, Manhattan went wire-to-wire in an undefeated season and handled Southern division rival Three Forks 28-7 to claim the championship.

Meanwhile, in the 8-Man ranks, Scobey left no doubt about its standing as the No. 1 team with a 48-16 rout of Drummond-Philipsburg in the title game.

For the 6-Man championship, Chester-Joplin-Inverness went on the road to knock off previously undefeated Grass Range-Winnett 46-38 in a double-overtime thriller.

This week's episode of Sports Extra also looks back on the state volleyball tournament from two weeks ago with a feature on the back-to-back Class C champion Circle Wildcats.

Also, we relive the state cross country meet, the state golf tournaments and the state soccer playoffs from earlier in the fall.

WATCH THE NOV. 29 EDITION OF SPORTS EXTRA: