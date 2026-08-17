Small hands, big swings: Billings-area kids learn golf from champions Bella Johnson, Anna DeMars

BILLINGS — Small hands, big swings — local kids got a crash course in golf Monday from two of Montana's best.

Bella Johnson, a two-time high school state champion from Billings West, hosted the junior golf camp at Par 3 in Billings. Johnson is entering her junior season golfing for the University of Montana. Anna DeMars, who played at MSU Billings and then Rocky Mountain College, recently won the Montana State Women's Mid-Amateur Championship and couldn’t resist helping her friend.

"Honestly, growing the game of golf is one of the funnest things for me. I'm a teacher, so I love kids by nature," DeMars told MTN Sports during a quick water break.

"I think it's super important to get kids involved in sports at a young age," Johnson said.

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Small hands, big swings: Billings area kids learn golf from Montana champs Johnson, DeMars

The camp featured big swings, big divots, long putts and short putts — along with a few worn-out young golfers taking a rest.

Both champions remember their own introductions to the game.

"I was 5 years old, so it has been a long time. I couldn't stop. I think I sat in the simulator for like four hours and just hit into this net. After that I knew I was hooked," Johnson recalled.

"I grew up across the street from a golf course. We would take the cart over when I was little and just ride around," DeMars said.

Keeping young attention spans engaged is one of the biggest challenges of running a junior camp, but Johnson and DeMars said they have found a rhythm.

"Rotating a lot more is definitely the key to success here and keeping their minds busy," Johnson said with a laugh.

DeMars agreed with a similar laugh.

"I feel like we constantly have to change things. Like, OK, we're hitting drivers for 10 minutes. … No, let's switch, let's hit irons for 10 minutes," she said.

Age aside, the competitive spirit was on full display early as the groups wasted no time turning it into a rivalry.

"It just happens this morning that we have the same amount of girls as boys, so we split them up boys and girls,” DeMars said. “Now they're bound and determined to do boys vs. girls, which I think is awesome.”