After Cody Stampede, saddle bronc rider Brody Cress keeps grip on high-leverage moments

CODY, Wyo. — There’s just something about competing in front of the Wyoming fans.

Hillsdale, Wyo., cowboy Brody Cress wowed the crowd at the Cody Stampede this past weekend, winning the saddle bronc with a ride of 90 points. That earned him a a check worth north of $10,000.

Add that to his three victories at the Cheyenne Frontier Days and you begin to feel that Cress has a grip on high-leverage moments.

“It's amazing to be in my home state. I owe so much to this. Without the people that backed me here and having the life that I did growing up here, I wouldn't be in this spot," Cress said. "I love rodeoing in Wyoming. There's no better place to spend your summers than at rodeos in Wyoming."

It all dates back to high school for Cress, who was a three-time state wrestling champion in the Cowboy State. He carries those lessons from the mat each time he saddles up.

“Wrestling translates over well, just with the mental side of things," Cress said. "Rodeo can be going great one week and terrible the next. You need to have the mentality of figuring out what I need to fix, what's in my control and what's out of my control, and just figure out how to keep pushing and continue winning."

Cress has had a change-up thrown his way, as his newborn son is now the focal point of his everyday life — one that’s very much go, go, go and constantly on the road.

“This is Roweler Rank Cress. He just turned one on (June) 26th. It's been an absolute blessing. I couldn't imagine life without having him now," Cress said. "He's also a very go-with-the-flow baby, which is good. He's been rodeoing since he was three weeks old. He went to Cheyenne for his first rodeo. He doesn't really have a schedule. It's kind of just do what we do, so it makes it OK that way."

With a name like that, baby Cress seems destined for stardom.