Wrangler National Finals Rodeo bumps payout to over $14 million

LAS VEGAS – The 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo will see an increase in the payout at the world's largest rodeo in December for the second consecutive year, according to the PRCA and Las Vegas Events.

﻿The Wrangler NFR, which is scheduled this year at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Dec. 1-10, will have a record-setting competition payout of more than $10.9 million. The amount includes guaranteed prize money of $1.2 million for all NFR qualifiers and $9,700,098 in competition prize money.

Between 2015 and 2020, the NFR paid out a total of $10 million – $8.8 million in competition prize money and $1.2 million in guaranteed prize money to qualifiers. The total purse increased to $10,257,048 in 2021.

Based on the updated purse in 2022, the increase will see round winners take home $28,914 per round and average winners earn $74,150. Each go-round will pay a total of $93,270, while the average total will pay $279,811 per event.

The stock contractor pay – which is 30% of the contestant payout – increased to $3,270,030.