BILLINGS — Pro rodeo fans are fired up for the sport’s richest run of the regular season: Cowboy Christmas. Next week's Fourth of July run has contestants crisscrossing the country in what can be a make-or-break stretch for those chasing a spot at December’s National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

See the video below as MTN Sports’ Scott Breen shows us who to watch, including a pair of recent world-record breakers.