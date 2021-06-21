Watch
More SportsRodeo

Actions

World champion Shane Proctor sidelined with broken leg

items.[0].image.alt
PHIL DOYLE/PRCA
Shane Proctor PRCA.png
Posted at 9:00 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 11:15:35-04

(Editor's note: PRCA release)

Shane Proctor’s charge to a sixth Wrangler National Finals Rodeo bid is on hold.

Proctor, the 2011 PRCA world champion bull rider, is sidelined after suffering a broken right fibula and damage to his right ankle after his 85.5-point ride on Andrews Rodeo’s Rapid Fire at the 101 Wild West Rodeo in Ponca City, Okla., June 11.

“I got off and then my right foot stuck in the ground, and my body kind of twisted with the momentum of the bull and it brought my body over the top of my leg” said Proctor, 36. “It was just a freak deal. (Injuries) are part of the game. This isn’t checkers.”

The former Montana State and Northwest College cowboy was scheduled for surgery last week in Dallas.

“I’m hoping to only be out for six weeks,” Proctor said. “This is going to be my sixth surgery, but this is the first time I’ve ever broken my leg. I will have an outside shot to get to the NFR no matter what.”

Proctor, who qualified for the NFR in 2011-13 and 2015-16, is 19th in the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $24,763.

“I had a bad last month, but I had it figured back out and rode four of my last five bulls,” Proctor said. “I love what I do.”

Proctor did find a silver lining in his setback.

“I will get to spend more time with my family (wife, Haley, who is a PRCA specialty act performer, and daughter, Coulee, 6 months),” Proctor said. “Haley stays busy, and I get to be a part of it all.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website and mobile app