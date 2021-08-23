World champion Leme wins PBR Nashville; Triplett 4th at Velocity stop

(Editor's release: PBR release)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – On the spurs of his historic record-setting 90-point ride Saturday evening inside Bridgestone Arena, reigning PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Champion Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil) remained dominant on Championship Sunday. Recording yet another 90-point score that adds to his all-time single-season record, Leme rode to his league-leading fifth Unleash The Beast event win in Nashville at the Ariat Music City Knockout, presented by Cooper Tires.

As the event got underway, Leme made sports history in Round 1. Riding Show Me Homie (K-C Bucking Bulls/JoZ Bucking Bulls) for 90.75 points, his 17th 90-point ride of the season, the Brazilian phenom set a new league record for most 90-point rides recorded in one season.

The 90-point ride allowed Leme to surpass previous record-holder Cody Hart (Gainesville, Texas) who logged 16 90-point rides en route to the 1999 PBR World Championship. Leme tied Hart for ownership of the record in late July in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when he set a new PBR all-time record for high-marked ride, covering Woopaa (Barker Bulls/Hookin’ W Ranch) for 97.75 points.

Remaining red-hot on Championship Sunday, Leme punched his ticket to the championship round when he covered The Sauce (Blake Sharp/Henry Wilson) for 82.25 points. The qualified ride avenged a buckoff from May, when Leme was dispatched by the bull in 6.56 seconds in Omaha, Nebraska.

With two qualified rides in the opening rounds, Leme earned the fourth pick in the championship round bull draft, and he architected another rematch in which he hoped to reverse past fortunes. He selected Bubba G (M Rafter E/High View Cattle), a bull who had previously bucked him off in April in Oklahoma City in a heartbreaking 7.71 seconds.

The decision paid dividends. Matching the bull jump-for-jump, Leme further cemented his name in PBR history, recording his 18th 90-point ride of the season when he won the championship round compliments of a 91.75-point score.

For his efforts, Leme earned $29,086.34 and 147 world points. Furthering his stronghold on the world No. 1 rank, Leme now leads No. 2 Kaique Pacheco (Itatiba, Brazil) by a season-best 519.5 points.

Looking ahead to the remaining nine Unleash The Beast regular-season events, Leme remains on track to make even further league history.

Now with a league-leading five event wins to date in 2021, Leme has the season record for most event wins in his sights. The current record is held by two-time PBR World Champion Justin McBride (Whitesboro, Texas), who won eight events en route to his second world title in 2007.

Should Leme repeat as the World Champion, he would not only become the seventh multi-time PBR World Champion, but also just the second rider ever to win the coveted gold buckle in back-to-back seasons. Three-time PBR World Champion Silvano Alves (Pilar do Sul, Brazil) is the lone rider to have achieved the feat, winning his first two titles consecutively in 2011 and 2012.

As the only other rider to go a perfect 3-for-3, Alex Cerqueira (Iguatemi, Brazil) was second, netting 92.5 world points and a check for $17,391.19.

Cerqueira first tied for fifth in Round 1 when he rode Poncho Villa (K-C Bucking Bulls/Bull Creek Bucking Bulls) for 87.25 points.

The 28-year-old then climbed the leaderboard in Round 2 when he went the distance aboard Canadian Mist (TNT Bucking Bulls/Hart Cattle Co.) for 86 points.

Drafting Apper’s Mind Freak (Jo-Z Bucking Bulls/K-C bucking Bulls/Spark-Lin Acres) as his final bovine athlete opponent, Cerqueira punctuated his perfect performance with an 88.25-point score.

Cerqueira’s silver finish gained him three positions in the race for the 2021 PBR World Championship, elevating him from No. 22 to No. 19 in the world.

Third was Mauricio Moreira (Gaviao Peixoto, Brazil).

Covering Mr. Simmons (K-C Bucking Bulls/Daniels Cattle Co.) for 87.5 points in Round 1 and Not Today (Nancy Haverty/Clay Struve/Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger) for 89 points in Round 2, Moreira led the Ariat Music City Knockout, presented by Cooper Tires, entering the championship round.

Moreira, however, was unable to clinch the win, bucked off by 2019 ABBI Classic Champion Chiseled (Flinn/D&H Cattle Co.) in 5.34 seconds.

The 22-year-old left Bridgestone Arena with a check for $11,909.59, while also having earned 67.5 world points. Moreira is now ranked No. 12 in the world, up two positions after beginning the tour stop No. 14.

Word No. 2 Kaique Pacheco remained within striking distance of Leme compliments of his fourth-place finish in the Music City.

Pacheco was a force in the opening rounds, delivering back-to-back scores when he covered Game Day (Next Level Bucking Bulls) for 87.75 points in Round 1, and Safety Meeting (Hruby/Kainz/Clay Struve/Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger) for 88 points in Round 2.

The “Ice Man,” however, was thwarted by Flight Risk (D&H Cattle Co.) in the championship round, bucked off in 5.77 seconds.

The 2018 PBR World Champion’s 2-for-3 finish secured him 51.5 world points.

Rounding out the Top 5 in fifth was Derek Kolbaba (Walla Walla, Washington), earning 36 world points.

Kolbaba twice made the requisite 8 in Nashville, covering Ponotoc (Dewey/Hart Cattle Co.) for 81 points in Round 1 and Delbert Sr. (Clay Struve/Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger) for 89.25 points in Round 2. He was bucked off by Drago (Jeb Fredericks/Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger) in 3.52 seconds in the championship round.

The Washington rider rose from No. 12 to No. 10 in the world, now 1,294.5 points behind No. 1 Leme.

In the bull pen, the bovine athletes were dominant, with their athleticism on full display in the tour stop’s accompanying 15/15 Bucking Battle, surrendering no qualified rides.

Bucking in the special round, Pookie Holler (Dakota Rodeo/Brian & Ashley Pintar/Chad Berger) was the YETI “Built for the Wild” Bull of the Event, marked an impressive 46.5 points for his 1.91-second trip with Rafael Henrique dos Santos (Sebastianopolis, Brazil).

PBR RidePass on PlutoTV will offer re-airs and on-demand replays of every PBR Unleash The Beast event. PBR RidePass is available on desktops, laptops and mobile devices via www.pluto.tv [pluto.tv] . Tune to channel 720 for the latest programming schedule.

The PBR Unleash the Beast will next travel to Fort Worth, Texas, and Dickies Arena for the second Major of the year, the PBR Tractor Supply Co. Iron Cowboy, presented by Ariat. The event will be on Saturday, August 28 at 6:45 p.m. CDT and Sunday, August 29 at 12:45 p.m. CDT.

Elsewhere in the PBR, inside of Michigan's Van Andel Arena, the bovine athletes of the PBR dominated as only eight bull riders bested their opponents to record qualified rides at the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s Grand Rapids Classic.

Despite the night’s extraordinary display of animal athleticism, Leonardo Lima (Vale Do Paraiso, Brazil) emerged victorious, claiming his career-first Velocity Tour event win.

Matched against White Dust (Mike Miller Bucking Bulls) in the opening round of the night, Lima fired from the chutes, igniting the crowd into cheers as he collected the night’s highest ride score of 88 points.

His evening, however, ended short of the 8 as the 27-year-old came down hard after a mere 4.72 seconds atop The Undertaker (Cornwell Bucking Bulls/ Riley Bucking Bulls) in the championship round.

Despite the upset in the final round, Lima’s ride score in Round 1 clinched the win and earned the Brazilian cowboy 37 world points.

PBR Unleash The BeastPBR Ariat Music City Knockout, presented by Cooper TiresBridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tennessee

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Jose Vitor Leme, 90.75-82.25-91.75-264.75-147 Points.

2. Alex Cerqueira, 87.25-86-88.25-261.50-92.5 Points.

3. Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 87.5-89-0-176.50-67.5 Points.

4. Kaique Pacheco, 87.75-88-0-175.75-51.5 Points.

5. Derek Kolbaba, 81-89.25-0-170.25-36 Points.

6. Austin Richardson, 0-91.75-0-91.75-41 Points.

7. Dener Barbosa, 0-90-0-90.00-25 Points.

8. Eli Vastbinder, 0-89-0-89.00-20.5 Points.

9. João Henrique Lucas, 0-88.75-0-88.75-18 Points.

10. Jesse Petri, 87.75-0-0-87.75-19.5 Points.

11. Mason Taylor, 0-87.25-0-87.25-12.5 Points.

(tie). Thiago Salgado, 87.25-0-0-87.25-15 Points.

13. Cooper Davis, 0-87-0-87.00-11 Points.

14. Junior Patrik Souza, 86.75-0-0-86.75-13 Points.

15. Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 86.5-0-0-86.50-12 Points.

16. Lucas Divino, 85-0-0-85.00-11 Points.

João Ricardo Vieira, 0-0-0-0.00

Boudreaux Campbell, 0-0-0-0.00

Chase Dougherty, 0-0-0-0.00

Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-0-0-0.00

Cody Teel, 0-0-0-0.00

Dalton Kasel, 0-0-0-0.00

Silvano Alves, 0-0-0-0.00

Eduardo Aparecido, 0-0-0-0.00

Claudio Montanha Jr., 0-0-0-0.00

Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-0-0-0.00

Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 0-0-0-0.00

Cody Nance, 0-0-0-0.00

Taylor Toves, 0-0-0-0.00

Conner Halverson, 0-0-0-0.00

Daylon Swearingen, 0-0-0-0.00

PBR Unleash The BeastPBR Ariat Music City Knockout, presented by Cooper Tires – 15/15 Bucking BattleBridgestone Arena – Nashville, TennesseeEvent Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Jose Vitor Leme, 0-0.00

Kaique Pacheco, 0-0.00

Cooper Davis, 0-0.00

Dener Barbosa, 0-0.00

João Ricardo Vieira, 0-0.00

Boudreaux Campbell, 0-0.00

Chase Dougherty, 0-0.00

Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-0.00

Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 0-0.00

Derek Kolbaba, 0-0.00

Junior Patrik Souza, 0-0.00

Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 0-0.00

Jesse Petri, 0-0.00

Dalton Kasel, 0-0.00

Silvano Alves, 0-0.00

PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour – Grand Rapids ClassicVan Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, Michigan

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Leonardo Lima, 88-0-88.00-37 Points.

2. Adriano Salgado, 0-87-87.00-27 Points.

3. Bob Mitchell, 86.75-0-86.75-14 Points.

4. Matt Triplett, 86-0-86.00-9 Points.

5. Ramon de Lima, 85.25-0-85.25-6 Points.

6. Michael Lane, 83.75-0-83.75-4 Points.

7. Nathan Burtenshaw, 83.5-0-83.50-3 Points.

8. Marcos Gloria, 82.75-0-82.75-1 Points.

Andrew Alvidrez, 0-0-0.00

Dakota Louis, 0-0-0.00

Manoelito de Souza Junior, 0-0-0.00

Grayson Cole, 0-0-0.00

Cole Skender [1], 0-0-0.00

Cole Skender [2], 0-0-0.00

Marcus Mast, 0-0-0.00

Hunter Ball, 0-0-0.00

Lucas Fideles Souza, 0-0-0.00

Fernando Henrique Novais, 0-0-0.00

Wallace Vieira de Oliveira, 0-0-0.00

Dalton Rudman, 0-0-0.00

Eli Byler, 0-0-0.00

Casey Coulter, 0-0-0.00

D.J. Parker, 0-0-0.00

Amadeu Campos Silva, 0-0-0.00

Joseph McConnel, 0-0-0.00

Alecio Ferreira da Costa, 0-0-0.00

Cody Casper, 0-0-0.00

Jake Morinec, 0-0-0.00

Venn Johns, 0-0-0.00

Eduardo de Oliveira, 0-0-0.00

Gage Gay, 0-0-0.00

Carlos Garcia, 0-0-0.00

Josh Steele, 0-0-0.00

Laramie Craigen, 0-0-0.00

Trace Brown, 0-0-0.00

Matt Oliver, 0-0-0.00

Alex Jenks, 0-0-0.00

Perry Schrock, 0-0-0.00

Jason Landing, 0-0-0.00

2021 PBR World Standings

(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5's, Points, Total Winnings)

1. Jose Vitor Leme, 31, 7, 17, 1,725.50, $396,341.22

2. Kaique Pacheco, 32, 5, 13, 1,206.00, $201,523.17

3. Cooper Davis, 28, 3, 13, 1,043.00, $153,449.04

4. Dener Barbosa, 42, 3, 14, 826.83, $123,794.14

5. João Ricardo Vieira, 35, 1, 9, 760.00, $117,201.78

6. Boudreaux Campbell, 26, 3, 5, 645.00, $128,903.29

7. Chase Dougherty, 38, 2, 11, 478.50, $87,741.55

8. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 38, 2, 8, 460.50, $72,948.73

9. Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 23, 3, 5, 453.50, $70,335.34

10. Derek Kolbaba, 34, 2, 4, 431.00, $91,242.09

11. Marco Eguchi, 23, 1, 7, 425.50, $65,151.37

12. Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 40, 2, 5, 414.00, $63,664.72

13. Cody Teel, 29, 1, 6, 404.50, $65,503.97

14. Junior Patrik Souza, 40, 2, 7, 397.00, $71,171.98

15. Colten Fritzlan, 17, 1, 4, 339.50, $55,653.36

16. Jesse Petri, 31, 1, 5, 336.08, $45,187.92

17. Dalton Kasel, 21, 2, 7, 325.25, $98,421.59

18. Silvano Alves, 36, 0, 5, 323.50, $39,493.22

19. Alex Cerqueira, 24, 0, 3, 321.00, $45,038.68

20. João Henrique Lucas, 25, 0, 4, 284.50, $38,252.93

21. Cole Melancon, 21, 0, 3, 263.50, $36,146.29

22. Austin Richardson, 25, 1, 6, 261.00, $47,086.48

23. Mason Taylor, 21, 2, 5, 240.50, $45,802.19

24. Eduardo Aparecido, 21, 0, 1, 230.00, $28,383.99

25. Cody Jesus, 12, 2, 5, 224.00, $47,202.80

26. Claudio Montanha Jr., 30, 1, 4, 220.00, $78,150.04

27. Ezekiel Mitchell, 25, 3, 4, 219.00, $32,102.72

28. Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 27, 1, 3, 213.00, $25,367.59

29. Cody Nance, 24, 0, 6, 198.16, $30,680.86

30. Taylor Toves, 22, 0, 2, 187.00, $28,848.21

31. Eli Vastbinder, 35, 1, 5, 173.50, $25,527.31

32. Thiago Salgado, 23, 0, 5, 163.50, $29,477.07

33. Kyler Oliver, 7, 0, 1, 163.00, $23,452.09

34. Lucas Divino, 13, 0, 2, 148.00, $30,731.08

35. Andrew Alvidrez, 28, 2, 4, 137.75, $24,895.90

36. Caic Cassio Carvalho, 8, 1, 2, 136.00, $20,046.08

37. Luciano De Castro, 26, 0, 9, 131.83, $37,962.78

38. Michael Lane, 22, 2, 4, 128.00, $21,633.17

39. Conner Halverson, 34, 2, 4, 127.50, $19,118.74

40. J.T. Moore, 22, 1, 3, 123.00, $15,236.51

41. Jess Lockwood, 9, 0, 1, 119.50, $21,219.20

42. Dakota Louis, 32, 1, 7, 108.50, $20,969.49

43. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 15, 1, 4, 99.00, $17,927.56

44. Aaron Kleier, 10, 3, 7, 96.50, $20,697.57

45. Brady Fielder, 10, 1, 6, 92.50, $8,345.79

