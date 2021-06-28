Whitehorse, Mitchell split PBR Velocity Tryon Chute Out

(Editor's note: PBR release)

TRYON, North Carolina – Wrapping up PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) inaugural visit to Tryon International Equestrian Center in Tryon, North Carolina, two of PBR’s rising stars split their first Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT) wins of the 2021 season at the 2021 Tryon Chute Out presented by Ingles.

The 2018 PBR Rookie of the Year Keyshawn Whitehorse (McCracken Springs, Utah) and new North Carolina resident Ezekiel Mitchell (Rockdale, Texas) both put together 2-for-3 performances to score 172.5 points over the two-night event.

Mitchell picked up the Round 1 win on Friday night with and 86-point trip aboard White Dust (Mike Miller Bucking Bulls) and continued his home-state success in Round 2 with an 86.5-point conquering of Red Baron (Lightning Livestock, Inc.).

The Navajo man Whitehorse wasn’t able to reach the 8 second whistle in Round 1, bucking off of Old Time Religion (Lucas Manning Bucking Bulls) in 3.43 seconds, but rebounded in Round 2 by taking care of business on Monte (Lightning Livestock, Inc.) for 84.5 points.

Whitehorse entered the championship round trailing by 88 points – a score that hadn’t been posted by any rider during the event – and drew Pneu-Dart’s Coal Miner (Mike Miller Bucking Bulls). The pair blew out of the chutes and Whitehorse matched the bovine move-for-move on the way to the 88-point score, the highest of the weekend, to win the round and tie him atop the leaderboard with Mitchell.

Mitchell, the last rider of the event, had the chance to walk-off with the event win on Texas Blood (Blake Sharp) but hit the dirt in a quick 2.96 seconds to end the event.

Whitehorse earned 36 world points for his portion of the win, putting him in a two-way tie for No. 14 in the world standings with Cole Melancon (Sour Lake, Texas).

Mitchell earned a crucial 39 world points, moving him from No. 34 to No. 27 in the world standings, cementing his place on the elite Unleash The Beast tour.

After picking up his first points of the 2021 season last night, 14-season PBR veteran Carlos Garcia (Abingdon, Virginia) finished the event in third. Sitting in fifth after Round 1 on Friday night, Garcia added an 83-point effort on Texarkana Blues (Lucas Manning Bucking Bulls) in Round 2.

A perfect 2-for-2 heading into the championship round, Garcia had his eyes on the event win but was tossed by Southern Twist (Mike Miller Bucking Bulls) in 5.62 seconds.

Garcia earned 12.5 world points over the two-night event and is now No. 83 in the world standings.

Another former Rookie of the Year (2019), Dalton Kasel (Muleshoe, Texas), continued his 2021 comeback from injury with a solid performance, landing him tied for fourth with Hunter Ball (Carsonville, Michigan).

Kasel made the 8 second whistle in Round 1 on Monte for 85.5 points, which tied him for second in the round. Ball also found his success in Round 1, splitting second with Kasel after an 85.5-point besting of Super Duper (Davis Rodeo Ranch/KHC Bucking Bulls).

Kasel and Ball both were awarded 8.5 world points in the tie. Kasel is now No. 31 in the world, while Ball holds the No. 51 spot.

The PWVT returns to action on July 23 inside Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine, for three nights of white-knuckle action before the legendary Last Cowboy Standing at Cheyenne Frontier Days on July 26-27.

Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour

Tryon Chute Out

Tryon International Equestrian Center, Tryon, North Carolina

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-84.5-88-172.50-36 Points.

(tie). Ezekiel Mitchell, 86-86.5-0-172.50-39 Points.

3. Carlos Garcia, 83.5-83-0-166.50-12.5 Points.

4. Dalton Kasel, 85.5-0-0-85.50-8.5 Points.

(tie). Hunter Ball, 85.5-0-0-85.50-8.5 Points.

6. Conner Halverson, 84-0-0-84.00-4.5 Points.

(tie). Adriano Salgado, 0-84-0-84.00-5.5 Points.

8. Paulo Ferreira Lima, 83-0-0-83.00-1 Points.

(tie). Joe Hostetler, 0-83-0-83.00-1.5 Points.

10. Leonardo Lima, 81.5-0-0-81.50-1 Points.

11. Brandon Ballard, 79-0-0-79.00

2021 Professional Bull Riders World Finals Standings

(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5's, Points, Total Winnings)

1. Jose Vitor Leme, 21, 5, 13, 1,098.50, $224,598.49

2. Kaique Pacheco, 23, 5, 12, 1,032.00, $176,696.07

3. Cooper Davis, 18, 3, 9, 846.00, $125,130.04

4. Dener Barbosa, 30, 2, 12, 731.33, $108,253.48

5. João Ricardo Vieira, 27, 1, 9, 707.00, $111,868.03

6. Marco Eguchi, 18, 1, 7, 425.50, $65,151.37

7. Derek Kolbaba, 24, 2, 3, 341.00, $73,178.38

8. Colten Fritzlan, 17, 1, 4, 339.50, $55,653.36

9. Cody Teel, 18, 1, 5, 328.00, $53,786.47

10. Silvano Alves, 24, 0, 5, 315.50, $39,093.22

11. Junior Patrik Souza, 29, 0, 5, 314.50, $33,178.03

12. Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 19, 2, 4, 308.00, $44,398.82

13. Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 28, 1, 4, 268.50, $42,122.49

14. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 24, 1, 4, 260.00, $44,438.99

14. Cole Melancon, 15, 0, 3, 260.00, $35,677.78

16. Chase Dougherty, 24, 2, 5, 249.50, $44,499.74

17. Boudreaux Campbell, 17, 1, 2, 222.00, $41,186.24

18. João Henrique Lucas, 19, 0, 2, 220.00, $29,716.95

19. Eduardo Aparecido, 15, 0, 1, 215.00, $26,091.54

20. Alex Cerqueira, 19, 0, 3, 210.50, $27,647.49

21. Jesse Petri, 18, 1, 2, 208.08, $29,730.96

22. Taylor Toves, 17, 0, 2, 185.00, $28,260.80

23. Austin Richardson, 18, 1, 6, 176.50, $35,626.08

24. Cody Jesus, 9, 2, 3, 176.00, $38,026.63

25. Kyler Oliver, 7, 0, 1, 163.00, $23,452.09

26. Cody Nance, 18, 0, 5, 157.16, $26,296.64

27. Ezekiel Mitchell, 19, 2, 3, 150.00, $21,687.67

28. Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 20, 1, 2, 149.00, $15,492.55

29. Mason Taylor, 14, 2, 3, 147.00, $27,196.35

30. Caic Cassio Carvalho, 8, 1, 2, 136.00, $20,046.08

31. Dalton Kasel, 12, 0, 2, 122.25, $23,487.00

32. Jess Lockwood, 9, 0, 1, 119.50, $21,219.20

33. Claudio Montanha Jr., 20, 0, 0, 116.50, $17,170.07

34. Luciano De Castro, 17, 0, 6, 107.83, $31,264.75

35. J.T. Moore, 18, 1, 3, 107.00, $14,636.51

36. Eli Vastbinder, 21, 1, 2, 93.50, $14,133.24

37. Paulo Ferreira Lima, 16, 1, 3, 88.83, $11,769.25

38. Brady Fielder, 7, 1, 5, 87.00, $7,449.99

39. Dakota Louis, 26, 1, 5, 85.50, $16,234.97

40. Lucas Divino, 9, 0, 2, 81.00, $23,474.00

40. Michael Lane, 14, 1, 3, 81.00, $12,851.20

42. Andrew Alvidrez, 16, 0, 1, 75.75, $10,027.35

43. Aaron Kleier, 7, 2, 5, 72.00, $14,579.53

44. Brennon Eldred, 14, 0, 1, 70.50, $11,058.93

45. Conner Halverson, 22, 1, 3, 64.50, $9,896.28

