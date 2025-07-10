Whitefish's Ruby Ray ready to stand out as Montana's only National High School Finals rodeo triple qualifier

WHITEFISH — Growing up in a family of rodeo athletes, Ruby Ray can weave through poles with the best of them.

Whitefish's Ray is qualified for this year's National High School Finals Rodeo in pole bending and two different shooting categories, making her the only Montanan to qualify in three events.

After an impressive performance during the high school rodeo season, Ruby Ray is heading to Rock Springs, Wyo., for the National High School Finals Rodeo, where she will compete in pole bending, light rifle and trap.

It should come as no surprise that Ray has accomplished this feat, as her mother Ali has watched her put in countless hours on her craft.

"Ruby, when she was born, I feel like she was born to be on a horse," Ali Ray said. "She puts in every hour that she can on her horses, and she spends probably 80% of her time on her horses."

That work ethic comes from Ray’s mother, father and brother, who all had great careers in rodeo.

Growing up in that environment has only made her want to work harder in all of her events.

“I think the love of the sport is a big factor in that, and then my family is a big factor in that as well,” Ruby Ray said. “They help me be better and they allow me to go to all these rodeos and they help me out and they also have a love of this sport and they just keep me driving forward.”

That push from her family, combined with the work she has put in, has resulted in an undeniable chemistry between Ray and her horse Spike when it comes to pole bending.

“We have an amazing bond; he does anything I tell him to do,” Ray said. “If we flow, we have an amazing run, and if we have a bad day, it's still an amazing run for us because we just flow so smoothly together.”

No matter what kind of run Ruby and Spike have at the national fodeo, she is grateful for the opportunity to compete with the best.

“I love pole bending and I think it's our best event, and just trying to have fun down there,” Ruby Ray said. “Trying to do my best, hopefully my horse work's good and I do the best for him.”

The National High School Finals Rodeo takes place July 13-19 at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs.

