Watch: The Montana Spring Rodeo Show — Part 2

HAMILTON — Athletes and animals put on a show during the University of Montana Spring Rodeo at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds on April 26 and 27.

The two-day college rodeo capped the Big Sky Region's spring season and secured competitors' places at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo., in June.

MTN Sports caught the best performances of the weekend, talked with winners and met some big personalities — both inside and outside the arena — to showcase the rodeo in a two-part special.

