Waguespack earns round win as top guns shift to Fort Worth

FORT WORTH — Three-time and reigning world champion steer wrestler Tyler Waguespack of Gonzales, Louisiana, earn the Tuesday night win at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s (FWSSR) Pro Rodeo Tournament.

Waguespack, who is ranked third in the early 2022 rodeo season, wrestled his steer to the ground in 4.2 seconds bumping the 4.6 set by Taz Olson of Prairie City, South Dakota, to second place.

Both Waguespack, a seven-time qualifier for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and Olson have an advantage going into Wednesday’s round since the top two money winners from these two performances will advance to the semifinals.

Madison Outhier of Fulshear spent most of Tuesday concentrating on her college classes at Texas A & M and didn’t have a chance to study the breakaway roping calves. Whatever she did worked as she backed into the roping box, nodded her head and roped her calf is 2.0 seconds, a time none of the other women could beat.

Although the Texan has won some of the biggest invitational rodeos in the world, she hasn’t completed a full year in the professional ranks. She only turned 18 and became eligible for the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) halfway through the 2021 rodeo season. She was excited to make her first run at Dickies Arena. Tacy Webb, an ICU nurse from Midway, was second with a time of 3.2.

Only two bull riders stayed on for the required eight seconds. Like Outhier with Aaron Williams of Pismo Beach, California, was first to ride. He stayed aboard Dakota Rodeo’s brindle bull Stinger for 83.5 points to win $2,420. Williams started his rodeo career at age three in the mutton busting. He went on to win several youth titles and qualify twice for the college finals.

Fifty-six of the top rodeo athletes in North America compete in each of eight events for more than $1.1 million dollars prize money at the FWSSR Pro Rodeo Tournament.

Seven groups of eight athletes compete in consecutive rodeo performances in each discipline in the tournament. The top two money winners from each group qualify for one of two semifinal rounds.

The third-highest money winner in each set qualifies for the wild card round. The other four competitors go into a non-qualifiers pool and the highest remaining money winner in each event also gets to move to the wild card round.

The top two money winners of that second-chance wild card competition also move on to the semifinals. Then, the top four from each semifinal advance to the finals on Saturday, February 5 when the champions will be crowned.

The same contestants return for their second round of competition Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Dickies Arena.

FORT WORTH. --- The following are unofficial results from the FWSSR ProRodeo Tournament at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Third set – Round 1

Bareback Riding: 1, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, N.M., 87 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Bartender, $1,760. 2, (tie) Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D.; Hunter Ramsey, El Dorado, Ark, and Bodee Lammers, Tolar, Texas, 80, $880 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., 4.2 seconds, $1,760. 2, Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D., 4.6. 3, Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala., 4.9, $880. 4, Marc Joiner, Loranger, La., 5.3, $440.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Madison Outhier, Fulshear, Texas, 2.0 seconds, $1,760. 2, Tacy Webb, Midway, Texas, 3.2, $1,320. 3, Katie Mundorf, Mullen, Neb., 12.0, $880. 4, Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, S.D., 12.4, $440.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Wyatt Hageman, Jay Em, Wyo., 86 points on Andrew Rodeo Company’s Brutus, $ 1,760. 2, Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta, 85.5, $ 1,320. 3, Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta, 85, $880. 4, Parker Kempfer, Deer Park, Fla., 84.5, $440.

Tie Down Roping: 1, (tie) Kody Mahaffey, Sweetwater Texas; Beau Cooper, Stettler, Alberta, and Trenton Smith, Bigfoot, Texas, 8.5 seconds, $1,320. 2, Kincade Henry, Mount Pleasant, Texas, 8.6, $440.

Team Roping: 1, (tie) Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah and Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta; and Tyler Wade, Terrel Texas, and Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 4.4 seconds, $1,540 each. 2, (tie) Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D., and Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D.; and Zach Kilgus, Stephenville, Texas, and Jake Edwards, Fort Ann, N.Y.; 4.5, $660.

Barrel Racing: 1, Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, Texas, 16.46 seconds, $1,760. 2, Molly Otto, Grand Forks, N.D., 16.56, $1,320. 3, Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., 16.59, $880. 4, Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D., $440.

Bull Riding: (two qualified rides) 1, Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif., 83.5 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Stinger, $2,420. 2, Scottie Knapp, Moriarty, N.M., 80.5, $1,982.

