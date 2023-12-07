UPDATE: Wrangler NFR to start Friday, make-up round Wednesday morning closed to public

(Editor's note: PRCA/LVE media release)

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Events Board of Trustees and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Board of Directors announced Thursday that the first round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo® will be held on Friday, Dec. 8 at 5:45 p.m. PST at the Thomas & Mack Center.

To maintain the tradition of the 10 rounds of the NFR, an additional make up-round has been added to the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. There will be no public access to this round.

Due to the tragic events that occurred on the UNLV Campus on Wednesday, Dec. 6, the original starting date was canceled. The Wrangler NFR will now run through Saturday, Dec. 16 with the 10 full rounds set to determine the PRCA World Champions. The original $11.5 million purse will remain in place and be paid out in full over the nine days of competition and 10 rounds.

For NFR season-ticket holders, full refunds for the canceled performance will be issued by Las Vegas Events. If tickets were purchased through StubHub, a refund will be issued directly to the buyer by StubHub.

A moment of silence will be held on Friday, Dec. 8 at the start of the rodeo performance.

"We all have heavy hearts over the tragic events that occurred on Wednesday," said LVE President Tim Keener. "The National Finals Rodeo has brought the Las Vegas community together since 1985, and we will honor those that we have lost through our rodeo – an event that celebrates unity, togetherness and bringing friends and families together. We will do this in solidarity with our fans, as well as our partners at the PRCA, UNLV and the community."

"The PRCA is saddened by the tragedy that happened yesterday and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their friends and families," said PRCA CEO Tom Glause. "We have worked closely with our partners in Las Vegas and the Thomas & Mack Center to work through the NFR schedule, while maintaining sensitivity to the events that took place. We will bring our fans together on Friday evening to share our support for this community."

The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center is underway and will continue through Saturday, Dec. 16. It is free and open to the public.