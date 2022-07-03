Traveling partners move to top of Cody Stampede leaderboard

(Editor's note: Cody Stampede release)

CODY, Wyo. - Tim O’Connell and Cole Franks came to the Cody Stampede in the same pickup and then got on bucking horses in the bareback riding and competed against each other.

It’s one of the unusual aspects of rodeo, the camaraderie amongst competitors, but this year it’s especially important. Rising fuel prices have changed the way contestants are traveling and when they can share rides and expenses it helps their profit margins.

O’Connell and Franks started traveling together a year ago after Franks won the title at the College National Finals Rodeo. It was a title that O’Connell had also won. Franks was going to school at Clarendon College in his home state of Texas and wanted to further his education and get better at riding bucking horses.

So he decided to go to Missouri Valley College in Marshall, O’Connell’s alma mater that is turning out bareback riding champions. His decision paid off. He set a goal of winning the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rookie of the Year title.

O’Connell told him to set a goal of qualifying for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and if he did that, the rookie award would come with it. That’s exactly what happened and at season’s end, Franks was third in the world standings. O’Connell finished in sixth and their other traveling partner, Jess Pope from Waverly, Kansas, was second.

Pope didn’t make the trip to Cody with them after a horse fell on him in West Jordan, Utah on Friday night. So Franks and O’Connell made the drive here without him. They both got on horses owned by Championship Pro Rodeo, a company that is owned by O’Connell’s older brother Will.

Franks got on a horse named Vegas Confused and O’Connell rode Cajun Queen. When the judges added up their totals, they each had an 86.5-point score by their names. Now they have to wait through two more performances to see if their scores will hold. They might move down on the leaderboard, but they still have a good opportunity to add some cash to their checking accounts.

Rodeo action continues on Sunday night beginning at 8 p.m.

The following are results from the 103rd Cody Stampede, Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Second performance --

Bareback riding: 1, (tie) Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Vegas Confused and Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Cajun Queen, 86.5 points each. 3, Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo., 84. 4, Guage McBride, Kearney, Neb., 82.

Steer wrestling: 1, (three times) 1, Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb., 5.5 seconds. 2, Dalton Burgener, Douglas, Wyo., 5.8. 3, Jhet Murphy, Helena, Mont., 8.7.

Team roping: 1, Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Brazil, 4.4 seconds. 2, Coy Rahlmann, Ellsinore, Mo., and douglas Rich, Herrick, Ill, 5.0. 3, Dalton Turner, Sidney, Ark., and Blaine Turner, Batesville, Ark., 5.8. 4, Jason Burson, Sealy, Texas, and Corey Hendrick, Bedias, Texas, 8.3.

Saddle bronc riding: 1, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 80 points. 2, Ben Andersen, Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, 76. 3, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 75. 4, Damian Brennan, Injune, Australia, 74.

Breakaway roping: 1, Paige Stout, Decatur, Texas, 3.5 seconds. 2, Tracey Bolich, Belgrade, Mont., 3.6 3, Shalee King, Kaysville, Utah, 5.5. 4, Shelli Scrivner, New Plymouth, Idaho, 12.2.

Tie-down roping: 1, Michael Otero, Millsap, Texas, 9.5. 2, Clint Robinson, Spanish Fork, Utah, 11.3. 3, West Smith, Emmet, Ark., 14.6. 4, Kyle Dickens, Loveland, Colo., 20.5.

Barrel Racing: 1, Michelle Alley, Madisonville, Texas, 17.40 seconds. 2, Manchi Nace, Laurel, Mont., 17.50. 3, Sidney Forrest, Lipan, Texas, 17.70. 4, (tie) Katie Drosihn, Fort Collins, Colo., and Bugg Beeler, Terrell, Texas, 17.80.

Bull Riding: (one ride) 1, Trey Benton III, Richards, Texas, 86 points on Classic Pro Rodeo’s Liquid Smoke.

Current leaders –

Bareback riding: 1, (tie) Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Vegas Confused and Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Cajun Queen, 86.5 points each. 3, Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo., 84. 4, Guage McBride, Kearney, Neb., 82.

Steer wrestling: 1, Tyler Pearson, Atoka, Okla., 3.4 seconds. 2, Jason Thomas, Bentonville, Ark., 3.6. 3, (tie) Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev., and Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 3.7.

Team Roping: 1, Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla., and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 4.3 seconds. 2, (tie) Tanner Tomlinson, Angleton, Texas, and Patrick Smith, Lipan, Texas; and Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Brazil; 4.4 seconds each. Pedro Egurrola, Florence, Ariz., and J.C. Flake, Laramie, Wyo., 4.5.

Saddle bronc riding: 1, Tanner Burner, Daniel, Wyoming, 84.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Miss Ellie. 2, (tie) Logan Cook, Alto, Texas, and Riggin Smith, Winterset, Iowa, 84 each. 4, Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont., 82.

Breakaway roping: 1, Charity Hoar, Pine Bluff, Wyo., 2.4 seconds. 2, Paige Stout, Decatur, Texas, 3.5. 3, Tracey Bolich, Belgrade, Mont., 3.6. 4, Suzanne Williams, Winnemucca, Nev., 4.7.

Tie-down roping: 1, Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., 7.7 seconds. 2, Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La., 8.6. 3, Wyatt Muggli, Wayne, Okla., 9.1. 4, J.C. McCuistion, Collinsville, Texas, Okla., 9.2.

Barrel Racing: 1, Leslie Smalygo, Skiatook, Okla., 17.04. 2, ivy Saebens, Nowata, Okla., 17.24. 3, Megan McLeod – Sprague, Marsing, Idaho, 17.38. 4, Michelle Alley, Madisonville, Texas, 17.40.

Bull Riding: 1, (tie) Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Yimmy and Trey Benton III, Richards, Texas, on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Liquid Smoke, 86 points each. 3, Tristen Hutchings, Monteview, Idaho, 84. 4, Jace Trosclair, Chauvin, La., 79.

