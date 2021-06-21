Three Forks Rodeo eager to return

THREE FORKS — Last year, the Three Forks Rodeo built brand new stands in order to accompany fans. Then, COVID-19 hit and rodeos didn’t happen, but the community rallied around the rodeo and made sure it could make the payments for those stands.

Now, the rodeo is looking forward to having fans back in those new seats.

“Everybody was pretty disappointed because we went ahead and bought these bleachers with intent of filling them up and using that revenue to pay for them," said Three Forks Rodeo president Casey Elmose. "We were pretty disappointed, but the community was pretty great. They supported us really well.”

Even though the rodeo was canceled, through fundraisers and donations, the rodeo was able to stay afloat and make its payments.

“I’d just like to thank everybody in town, I really appreciate you donating," said Elmose. "I hope everybody is able to come out who wants to and come and fill the stands. We’ll have a good time on the 15, 16, 17 of July.”

While the Three Forks Rodeo was able to pay for the bleachers, it still missed out on a ton of revenue.

“When we fill this place we make a lot of money and it’s how we operate and it’s how we do our maintenance around here," Elmose said. "It was a tough year for that, I’m just thankful we got through it.”

From what Elmose is hearing around town, fans are more than ready to fill the place up. Levi Blom will be performing at the rodeo's first-ever kickoff concert on Thursday, July 15. The NRA rodeo will take place on July 16 and 17.

“I’m so excited, I think it’ll be just great," he said. "I can’t wait to see the whole place full. We’ll have two performances, we’re going to have a concert on Thursday night, it’ll be great.”

Elmose is expecting around 2,000 or more people for the 75th anniversary of the rodeo.

“I think with not having it last year too, it just makes it all that more special to have it and it’s the 75th annual -- that’s a big one for us too,” Elmose said.

People who would like to attend the Three Forks Rodeo can buy tickets here.