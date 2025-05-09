'This group really stepped up': Montana Western men, women qualify for CNFR

DILLON — For the first time under fourth-year head coach JT Robbins, both the Montana Western men and women's rodeo teams are headed for Casper, Wyo.

Both teams concluded the 2024-25 regular season as Big Sky Region reserve champions behind Montana State to qualify both programs for the College National Finals Rodeo for the first time since 2021.

"It was huge, to know how much talent is here," said Robbins. "To see them all put in the work and have each other's backs and accomplish that goal, it was a big deal.

"This group really stepped up this year and I think showed what they're made of."

The Bulldog men repeated as reserve champions and will now send six to the CNFR: Bull rider Gavin Knutson, team ropers Cole Trexler (header) and Kyler Erickson (heeler), saddle bronc rider Chase Martin, tie down roper Jake Deveraux and saddle bronc rider Trevor Kay. Both Knutson and Kay are making their third trip to nationals.

Kay missed the fall season after suffering a vertebrae compression and fractured pelvis while in the chute at PRCA event in the summer. He managed to return for the spring season and earned enough points to claim third in the region and lock up another trip to the CNFR.

"It really motivated me, it gave me something to work for when I started working out again and getting ready to ride again," said Kay.

On the women's side, Western will send four to nationals: Tavy Leno (goat tying) and Tynell McInenly (breakaway roping) both claimed regional titles in their events to secure CNFR trips. They'll be joined by Laura Haight (barrel racing) and Charlee Resch (breakaway roping).

"It's super cool to represent a school like this," said Leno, who is making her second straight appearance at nationals. "There's so much support in this town, and our coach helps us out with anything we need. There's so many people that go into making it possible."

"I think it's a great opportunity for Western after so many years of not," said McInenly. "And I think it'll give us a right step in the next direction for next year too."

The CNFR will run June 15-21.