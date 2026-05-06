MISSOULA — A rodeo usually concludes with bull riding, and for good reason — a cowboy trying to stay atop a massive and incredibly athletic animal for eight very long seconds as it bursts out of the chute and then spins, jumps and bucks is one of the most electrifying sights in sports.

These bulls have been selectively bred over many generations for one specific purpose — to take those brave (or crazy) enough to clamor aboard for the ride of their lives.

"It's always an explosion of adrenaline," said Montana State head coach Kyle Whitaker. "You see those bulls come out of the chute and there's always an element of danger. But we got a lot of good bull riders and it's a lot of fun to watch."

WATCH THE VIDEO:

'They either have it or they don't': What makes a good bucking bull?

When it comes to getting a bull to try to throw a rider off, it's an instinct that's either present or not.

"You can't really train them to do it, they either have it or they don't," said Whitaker who noted that bulls in training often have a dummy strapped to them before they transition to actual human riders. "It's a process because they have to see how they handle having a live rider. Some bulls can make it some don't."

Selective breeding has produced bulls that are faster, stronger and more explosive and also helping them improve has been better care.

"Every day we get smarter about animals," said Montana Western head rodeo coach JT Robbins. "We're better at training them, better at nutrition and just everything that goes into livestock. We've come a long ways in a short amount of time."

The sport of bull riding has evolved, but the one-of-a-kind thrill that it provides its riders remains the same.

"The rush you get from those eight seconds...it's awesome," said MSU bull rider Tahj Wells who finished first in the event in the Big Sky Region standings. "It's a good feeling, especially if you get one rode. It's unbelievable. You get one rode you feel like you're on top of the world."