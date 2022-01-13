Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals return to Great Falls with added event

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls welcomes back the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals (MPRF) this Thursday, Jan. 12 through Saturday, Jan. 14.

This year, the rodeo will feature a new event with women’s breakaway roping, which produces quick times in the range of two to three seconds.

“Breakaway roping has really caught fire throughout the United States and with that the times are going to be fast,” MPRF president Jack Stensland said.

The MPRF returns to Great Falls after last year’s needing to relocate to Kalispell due to COVID-19. Stensland and the rodeo community as well as the fans are happy about its return to the Four Seasons Arena.

“This venue brings a whole different aspect to rodeo because there’s not a bad seat in the house and the atmosphere is always good.”

With Belgrade’s Caden Camp coming in as the highest earner of the year at $29,718 while competing in three events: Steer Wrestling, Team Roping and Tie-Down Roping, local Valier bull rider, Cole Wagner, headlines the main event. The talent paired with the quality NFR stock in this year’s rode make for a high entertainment value to kick-off the new year.

“The bulls they’re going to buck so them boys better come riding and the stock is always good here,” MPRF board member and head of bull riding Luke Gee explained. “There’s a lot of NFR bucking horses and bulls and the ones that weren’t in the NFR are still good, so it’ll be good watching and good stock.”

The circuit finals kick off their action Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Four Seasons Arena.