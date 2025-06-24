Team ropers Mason Appleton, Rance Doyal set world record at Snake River Stampede

NAMPA, Idaho — History was made Thursday at the Snake River Stampede in Nampa, Idaho, as team ropers Mason Appleton and Rance Doyle set a new world record with a 3.2-second run.

The run was initially tabbed as only an arena record in Nampa but was later determined to be a tenth of a second better than the previous world record of 3.3 seconds, a mark that was last met in 2023 at the National Finals Rodeo by Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp.

"I knew we had a good steer, and we were a little longer on our first one so we were trying to go as fast as we could. I wanted to give my partner a good look," said Appleton, the 21-year-old header from Chelsea, Okla. "I looked up and said (the time) and was like, 'Really?' We were just so excited."

Appleton said there were several moments where it seemed like everyone in the arena in Nampa collectively held their breath as judges stopped the steer to check Appleton's head catch.

During that time, the arena was silent. Announcers didn't speak. The crowd didn't make noise. Finally, the time was verified.

"They announced it and it kind of took a minute to sink in," Appleton said.

The 3.3-second mark has been matched several times in ProRodeo history.

It was initially set by Chad Masters and Jade Corkill at the NFR in 2009. Brock Hanson and Ryan Motes matched it in 2012 in Nacogdoches, Texas. Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira, one of the top team roping duos in ProRodeo, met the mark in 2017 at the NFR.

But Appleton and Doyal, who had $43,504 in total earnings heading into Snake River, now stand alone in ProRodeo history.

"I knew we were fast, but I didn't think we were near that fast," said Doyal, a 24-year-old cowboy from Kenefic, Okla. "It feels really good. Especially going into the (summer run). It's going to give us a lot of confidence."

Appleton and Doyal stand at fifth in the average standings at Snake River with 12.2 seconds on two head. Jake Smith and Douglas Rich currently lead all team ropers with 9.1 seconds on two head.

The Oklahoma cowboys are hopeful for a chance to advance to the final performance on Saturday.

"There are quite a few teams that can beat us," Doyal said. "But if everything works out we'll be back Saturday."

