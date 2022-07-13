Stillhouse becomes official Vodka of PBR Team Series

(Editor's note: PBR media release)

PUEBLO, Colo. (July 13, 2022) – Professional Bull Riders (PBR) and Stillhouse today announced that Stillhouse has become the Official Vodka of the PBR Team Series, an elite new bull riding league beginning regular season competition in late July running toward a Teams championship in November. Stillhouse is uniquely packaged in 100% stainless steel cans, chills quickly and reflects the unbreakable spirit, where good times go where glass can’t.

The multi-faceted partnership includes media and prominent in-arena LED signage; commercial inventory on CBS and Pluto TV which will carry every game in the new series; and the position of Official Vodka of PBR’s annual Cowboys for a Cause charitable bull riding event. Financial terms of the 3-year agreement were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to align with such a well-known, established organization in the PBR Team Series,” said Ludlow Dawes, Senior Brand Manager, Stillhouse. “The passionate fanbase and talented teams are not only adventure seekers, but outdoor enthusiasts. With our unique packaging, Stillhouse is meant to go with you wherever, whenever, and we are looking forward to inviting fans into the unbreakable nation this season.”

“Across our portfolio of PBR partners, we align with brands that resonate with our fans, partner base and organization,” said Josh Baker, Chief Revenue Officer, PBR. “Stillhouse shares values that fit within that realm. The PBR Team Series brings new excitement to an already thrilling sport, and we welcome Stillhouse as an anchor partner in the new league.”

Stillhouse’s Classic Vodka is all-natural, gluten-free and distilled from 100% estate grown corn with limestone water. Filtered through sugar maple charcoal, this vodka pairs well with just about anything.

The PBR Team Series revolutionizes the sport of bull riding, transforming an individual sport into one in which riders join teams to compete in five-on-five bull riding games for a national championship. In the inaugural 2022 season, eight founding teams will compete: the Arizona Ridge Riders, Austin Gamblers, Carolina Cowboys, Kansas City Outlaws, Missouri Thunder, Nashville Stampede, Oklahoma Freedom, and Texas Rattlers. Each team will compete in 28 head-to-head, five-on-five bull riding games¸ held across 10 regular season events. The team with the highest aggregate score will be the game winner, and ties will be allowed.

Each team will host a three-day homestand, welcoming the seven other teams, while also competing in two neutral site events, beginning with the season-launch event on July 25-26 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The season will conclude at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Nov. 4-6 when the teams will go head-to-head in the PBR Team Series Championship, vying to be crowned the Team Series Champions.

All 112 regular season games in the 2022 Teams season as well as the 3-day playoff and championship event will be carried by CBS, CBS Sports Network and Pluto TV,

Good times go where glass can’t. Stay Unbreakable. Drink Responsibly.