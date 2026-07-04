Shorty Garrett's 91-point saddle bronc ride highlights Cody Stampede

CODY, Wyo. — South Dakota cowboy Shorty Garrett posted the best score of the weekend in the Cody Stampede saddle bronc on Friday night.

Garrett rode Talkin' Smack for 91 points. That's the weekend's best score and has him primed to take home money from the richest single-head rodeo in the country.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Shorty Garrett's 91-point saddle bronc ride highlight Cody Stampede

Results of the Cody Stampede can be found below:

Cody, Wyo., July 1-4

Bareback riding leaders: 1. Clay Jorgenson, 87.5 points on Frontier Rodeo's Lonesome Medicin; 2. Tanner Aus, 86.5; 3. (tie) Kashton Ford and Tristan Hansen, 84 each; 5. (tie) Roedy Farrell and Blayn Hughston, 83 each.

Steer wrestling leaders: 1. Cash Robb, 3.6 seconds; 2. (tie) Cody Harmon, Kall Mayfield, Don Payne, Bryn Roy, Gavin Soileau and Jaden Whitman, 3.9 each.

Team roping leaders: 1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.1 seconds; 2. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.2; 3. Coy Rahlmann/Logan Medlin, 4.3; 4. Tee McLeod/Jake Edwards, 4.5; 5. Curry Kirchner/Tanner Braden, 4.6; 6. (tie) Luke Brown/Hunter Koch and Korbin Rice/Cooper Freeman, 4.7 each.

Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. Shorty Garrett, 91 points on Double J Rodeo Company's Talkin Smack; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 89.5; 3. Jake Finlay, 89; 4. Wyatt Casper, 88; 5. Chase Brooks, 87.5; 6. (tie) Lefty Holman and Chet Johnson, 86 each.

Tie-down roping leaders: 1. Stran Dunham, 7.5 seconds; 2. Riley Pruitt, 7.6; 3. (tie) Marcos Costa and Chance Oftedahl, 8.1 each; 5. (tie) Dylan Hancock and Hagen Houck, 8.3 each.

Barrel racing leaders: 1. Lanita Peirce, 17.06 seconds; 2. Anita Ellis, 17.14; 3. Carlee Otero, 17.16; 4. Emily Beisel, 17.17; 5. (tie) Tricia Aldridge, Devon Brown and Piper Cordes, 17.21 each.

Bull riding leaders: 1. (tie) Tristen Hutchings, on Frontier Rodeo's Frontier Coffee, and Noah Lee, on Frontier Rodeo's Carmen, 91 points each; 3. Colten Fritzlan, 87.5; 4. Jeter Lawrence, 86; 5. Cullen Telfer, 85.5; 6. Tyler Kippes, 84.Stock Contractor: Frontier Rodeo. Sub-Contractors: C5 Rodeo, Mo Betta Rodeo, Casey Adams, Remey Parrott and Double J Rodeo Company.