Sage Kimzey wins Yellowstone River Roundup with 90-point ride

Posted at 10:03 PM, Aug 21, 2021
BILLINGS - Six-time world champion Sage Kimzey rode Lil Man for 90 points on Saturday night inside First Interstate Arena to claim the Yellowstone River Roundup bull riding title. Kimzey's 90-point ride surpassed Parker Breding's 85.5 from Thursday night. Results from Saturday's third round can be found below.

RESULTS: Round 3

Bareback riding: Lane McGehee, Victoria, TX, 85.5 atop Bronc Riding Nation; Tristan Hansen, Dillon, MT, 82.5 atop Sozo; Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, NE, 81.5 atop MLW's Irish Eyes; Richmond Champion, Stevensville, MT, 81 atop Lone Prairie; Cody Lamb, Sherwood Park, AB, 77 atop Bad Moon; Tucker Zingg, Crow Agency, MT, 72 atop Whiskey Indian Novemnber.

Steer wrestling: Scott Guenthner, Provost, AB, 3.9; Jesse Brown, Baker City, OR, 5.4; Riley Reiss, Manning, ND, 8.6.

Team roping: Coy Rahlmann and Douglas Rich, 4.5; Hayes Smith and Justin Davis, 4.7; Blake Hirdes and Dalton Pearce, 4.8; Clint Summers and Ross Ashford, 5.0; Clay Ullery and Matt Zancanella, 5.4; Lee Kiehne and Cole Cooper, 6.3; Rilee Kash Fisher and Corbin Fisher, 6.5; Riley Minor and Brady Minor, 20.0.

Saddle bronc riding: Parker Kempfer, Deer Park, FL, 78.5 atop Hullabaloo; Alan Gobert, Browning, MT, 72 atop The Turtle; Caleb Meeks, Geraldine, MT, 61 atop Chicken Brute.

Tie down roping: Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, WA, 7.5; Ty Hedrick, Jackson, MT, 8.6; Caleb Berquist, LaCrosse, WA, 15.7; Blair Burk, Durant, OK, 15.8.

WPRA barrel racing: Shali Lord, Lamar, CO, 14.82; Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD, 14.86; Jimmie Smith, McDade, TX, 15.03; Callahan Tryan, Huntley, MT, 15.10; Makenna Balkenbush, Sheridan, WY, 15.33; Tara Stimpson, Lodge Grass, MT, 15.39; Shelby Gill, Helena, MT, 15.43; Carmel Wright, Roy, MT, 20.40.

Bull riding: Sage Steele Kimzey, Salado, TX, 90 atop Lil Man. No other qualified rides.

