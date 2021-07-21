Richmond Champion among $1 million bonus contenders at Days of '47

(Editor's note: Days of ’47 release)

Ahead of the 2021 Days of ’47 Cowboy Games and Rodeo (DO47), the World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA) and the DO47 Committee have announced the final roster of the 288 athletes (eight athletes per performance) who have qualified for the July 20-24 event and their date of competition.

The DO47 is playing host to the second stop to the WCRA’s Triple Crown of Rodeo (TCR) during the 2021 series and will have a guaranteed payout of $562,500. Each champion will walk away with a minimum of $25,000 and a DO47 Gold Medal.

The roster is comprised of the top 24 timed event and rough stock athletes on the WCRA VRQ leaderboard along with a total of eight DO47 Committee qualified athletes (5 athletes from Association Standings and 3 athletes from medaling at the 2019 event).

Caleb Bennett (Bareback Riding), Will Lummus (steer wrestling), Kolby Wanchuk (saddle bronc), Kaleb Driggers (team roping-header), Junior Nogueira (team roping-heeler), Hallie Hanssen (barrel racing), Riley Webb (tie-down roping), Joao Ricardo Viera (bull riding), and Josie Conner (breakaway roping) all earned the No. 1 position on the leaderboard to be seeded into the Gold Medal Round on July 24.

The following eight athletes are entered and eligible for the Triple Crown of Rodeo- a $1 Million bonus to any one athlete or collection of athletes who win first place in any three consecutive WCRA Major Rodeos:

Discipline



Athlete Bareback Riding Richmond Champion Saddle Bronc Riding Kolby Wanchuk Header Kaleb Driggers Heeler Junior Nogueira Breakaway Roping Madison Outhier Barrel Racing Maggie Poloncic Tie-Down Roping Riley Webb (Two Consecutive Wins) Steer Wrestling Will Lummus

17-year-old Riley Webb is fresh off his win at May’s Rodeo Corpus Christi, the event marked his second consecutive WCRA Major, putting him in contention to be the youngest millionaire in the history of rodeo. If Webb triumphs on July 24 at DO47, he will be the first victor of WCRA Triple Crown of Rodeo.

Athletes in each of the nine disciplines will compete in the preliminary performances starting July 20 with the fastest time or highest scores in each discipline advancing to the gold medal round. The three fastest times or highest scores not already advancing will also advance to the gold medal round.

To view complete roster, please click here [wcrarodeo.com] .

Since launching in May of 2018, the WCRA and its partners have awarded more than $9 Million in new money to rodeo athletes. All rodeo athletes interested in learning more about the WCRA or the VRQ should be directed to wcrarodeo.com.

