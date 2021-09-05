Results: Dillon Jaycees PRCA Labor Day Rodeo Round 1

DILLON — "Montana's Biggest Weekend" made a welcome return to Beaverhead County on Saturday.

The first round of the 65th Dillon Jaycees PRCA Rodeo unfolded at the Dillon Fairgrounds a year after pandemic restrictions severely limited the event.

Overall, it was a tough opening round with plenty of no-scores. In bull riding, only Preston Louis and Polson's Payton Fitzpatrick registered scores.

Sunday's final round begins at 2 p.m. while slack time is 7:30 a.m.

ROUND 1 RESULTS

Bareback riding leaders: 1. Zachariah Phillips, 79.5 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Lone Prairie; 2. Morgan Wilde, 72; no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling leaders: 1. Bart Slaney, 5.2 seconds; 2. Trevin Baumann, 5.4; 3. Ty Erickson, 10.6; no other qualified runs.

Team roping leaders: 1. Jade Stoddard/Cole Wilson, 5.9 seconds; 2. Nolan Conway/Shawn Bird, 6.1; 3. J.R. Winter/Jake Plaggemeyer, 13.2; no other qualified runs.

Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. Kolt Ferguson, 72 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Showbizz; 2. Ross Griffin, 70; 3. Grant Finkbeiner, 61; 4. Keenan Reinhardt, 54; no other qualified rides.

Tie-down roping leaders: 1. Trevin Baumann, 8.6 seconds; 2. Dakota Felton, 8.8; 3. Cy Eames, 9.0; 4. Ryley Fontenot, 18.2; no other qualified runs.

Barrel racing leaders: 1. (tie) Ashley Day and Abigail Knight, 17.84 seconds each; 3. Shai McDonald, 17.86; 4. Ashley Schad, 17.92; 5. Sharon Harrell, 18.02; 6. Tracy Matz, 18.28.

Bull riding leaders: 1. Preston Louis, 83.5 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Slingshot; 2. Payton Fitzpatrick, 79; no other qualified rides.

Total payoff: $62,839. Stock contractor: Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics.