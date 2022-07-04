RESULTS: Cody Stampede Round 3, overall

(Editor's note: Cody Stampede release)

CODY, Wyo. - Sunday turned into fun-day at the Cody Stampede for three bull riders on July 3.

In stellar action, Brady Portenier from Caldwell, Idaho moved to the top of the leaderboard with a 92.5-point ride on Frontier Rodeo’s Glory Days. It was a much-needed big score for the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier. He is currently just inside the top 40 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings and needs to move up into the top 15 in order to compete at rodeo’s championships in Las Vegas next December.

A win at the Cody Stampede, the richest one-head rodeo over the Fourth of July holiday, would give him a significant boost. Creek Young from Rogersville, Missouri is in a similar position. He competed at the NFR in 2021 and had a great showing finishing in fifth place for the season and as the Rookie of the Year. He had an 87-point effort on Sunday night and is currently second.

However, Young is 19th in the world standings so, he only needs to move up four spots to be among the top 15. Then his job will be to stay there through the end of the regular season which ends September 30. Finishing third at Stampede Park Sunday was Maverick Potter of Waxahachie, Texas. Potter is looking for his first NFR qualification, and at 10th in the world standings is in the best shape of the three. He moved into sixth place overall at the Cody Stampede with his 81.5-point ride.

There is one more group of bull riders that will decide who gets the final paychecks and the championship at this year’s Cody Stampede. Portenier’s 92.5 is going to be hard to beat and even if someone scores higher than him on July 4th, he’s still going to get a good paycheck here.

The final performance of the 103rd Cody Stampede will start at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

The following are results from the 103rd Cody Stampede, Sunday, July 3, 2022

Third performance --

Bareback riding: 1, Keenan Reed Hayes, Hayden, Colo., 82.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Big League. 2, Kyle Bloomquist, Raymond, Minn., 77. 3, Ben Kramer, Max, N.D., 73.5. 4, Drake James Amundson, Laramie, Wyo., 70.

Steer wrestling: 1, Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., 4.0 seconds. 2, Colt Honey, La Junta, Colo., 6.0. 3, Wacey Dorenkamp, Bristol, Colo., 8.5. 4, Tait Kvistad, Wiggins, Colo., 14.2.

Team roping: 1, Tanner James, Porterville, Calif., and Max Kurrler, American Falls, Idaho, 4.8 seconds. 2, Kellan and Carson Johnson, Casper, Wyo., 5.0. 3, Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore., and Cullen Teller, Ault, Colo., 5.7. 4, Britt and Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., 9.8.

Saddle bronc riding: 1, Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 87.5 points on Yellowstone. 2, Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, 86. 3, Ross Griffin, Tularosa, N.M., 85. 4, Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 82.5.

Breakaway roping: 1, KatSie Dent, Mullen, Neb., 3.4. 2, (tie) McKenna Balkenbush, Sheridan, Wyo., Lynn Smith, Elfrida, Ariz., 4.0 each. 4, Jenna Lee Adams, 12.7.

Tie-down roping: 1, Tuf Case Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 8.8 seconds. 2, Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla., 9.0. 3, Hunter Reaume, 10.1. 4, tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla., 14.4.

Barrel Racing: 1, Kylee Scribner, Azle, Texas, 17.08 seconds. 2, Londyn Ross, Bluff Dale, Texas, 17.14. 3, Emily Beisel, Weatherford, Okla., 17.31. 4, Paige Jones, Wayne, Okla., 17.31.

Bull Riding: (three rides) 1, Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho, 92.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Glory Days. 2, Creek Young, Rogersville, Mo., 87. 3, Maverick Potter, Waxahachie, Texas, 81.5.

Current leaders –

Bareback riding: 1, (tie) Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Vegas Confused and Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Cajun Queen, 86.5 points each. 3, Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo., 84. 4, Keenan Reed Hayes, Hayden, Colo., 82.5. 5, Guage McBride, Kearney, Neb., 82. 6, Chance Ames, Rock Springs, Wyo., 77.5.

Steer wrestling: 1, Tyler Pearson, Atoka, Okla., 3.4 seconds. 2, Jason Thomas, Bentonville, Ark., 3.6. 3, (tie) Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev., and Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 3.7. 5, (tie) Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfood, Idaho and Jacob Edler, Alva, Okla., 3.8.

Team Roping: 1, Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla., and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 4.3 seconds. 2, (tie) Tanner Tomlinson, Angleton, Texas, and Patrick Smith, Lipan, Texas; and Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Brazil; 4.4 seconds each. 4, Pedro Egurrola, Florence, Ariz., and J.C. Flake, Laramie, Wyo., 4.5. 5, Kreece Thompson, Munday, Texas, and Chad Williams, Stephenville, Texas, 4.6. 7, (tie) Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D., and Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D.; and Kolton Schmidt, Barrwood, Alberta and Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas; 4.7 each.

Saddle bronc riding: 1, Spencer Wright, Milford, Mont., 87.5 points on Yellowstone. 2, Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, 86. 3, Ross Griffin, Tularosa, N.M., 85. 4, Tanner Burner, Daniel, Wyoming, 84.5. (tie) Logan Cook, Alto, Texas, and Riggin Smith, Winterset, Iowa, 84 each.

Breakaway roping: 1, Taylor Hanchey, Giddings, T exas, 2.3 seconds. 2, Charity Hoar, Pine Bluff, Wyo., 2.4. 3, Sarah Verhelst, Pryor, Mont., and Cheyenne Guillory, Gainesville, Texas, 2.5. 5, (tie) Zoie Bedke, Oakley, Idaho, and Sawyer, Gilbert, Buffalo, S.D., 2.6.

Tie-down roping: 1, Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., 7.7 seconds. 2, Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La., 8.6. 3, Tuf Case Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 8.8. 4, Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla., 9.0. 5, Wyatt Muggli, Wayne, Okla., 9.1. 6, J.C. McCuistion, Collinsville, Texas, Okla., 9.2.

Barrel Racing: 1, Leslie Smalygo, Skiatook, Okla., 17.04. 2, Kylee Scribner, Azle, Texas, 17.08. 3, Jordon Briggs, Tolar, Texas, 17.09. 4, Londyn Ross, Bluff Dale, Texas, 17.14. 5, Bryanna Haluptzok, Tennstrike, Minn., 17.20. 6. ivy Saebens, Nowata, Okla., 17.24.

Bull Riding: 1, Brady Portnerier, Caldwell, Idaho, 92.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Glory Days. 2, Creek Young, Rogersville, Mo., 87. 3, (tie) Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, and Trey Benton III, Richards, Texas, 86 points each. 5, Tristen Hutchings, Monteview, Idaho, 84. 6, Maverick Potter, Waxahachie, Texas, 81.5.

