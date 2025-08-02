Rainy conditions don't hold back competitors Friday at Big Sky PRCA rodeo

GREAT FALLS — Rainy conditions didn't stop cowboys and cowgirls from putting on a show in Friday night's round of the Big Sky PRCA rodeo at the Montana State Fair in the Electric City.

Two of the most noteworthy performances came from saddle bronc and breakaway roping, as Alberta native, four-time world champion and last year's Big Sky winner Zeke Thurston recorded an 86-point ride on Tuca's Warsong.

Then it was New Mexico cowgirl Bailey Bates — ranked No. 17 in the world — grabbing a mark of 2.4 seconds in breakaway.

Big Sky Pro Rodeo

Great Falls, Mont., July 30-Aug. 2

Bareback riding leaders: 1. Kade Berry, 87.5 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Logos; 2. Dean Thompson, 85; 3. Mason Stuller, 84.5; 4. Ethan Mazurenko, 83; 5. Sage Allen, 82; 6. Seth Hardwick, 81.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Ty Erickson, 4.1 seconds, $1,632; 2. Quentin Wheeler, 4.8, $1,350; 3. (tie) Curtis Cassidy and Jhet Murphy, 4.9, $928 each; 5. J.D. Struxness, 5.1, $506; 6. Mitch Detton, 5.2, $281. Second round leaders: 1. J.D. Struxness, 3.5 seconds; 2. Ty Erickson, 4.2; 3. Jaden Whitman, 4.8; 4. Quentin Wheeler, 5.2; 5. Evan Spady, 5.5; 6. Jaret Whitman, 6.0. Average leaders: 1. Ty Erickson, 4.1 seconds on one head; 2. Quentin Wheeler, 4.8; 3. (tie) Curtis Cassidy and Jhet Murphy, 4.9 each; 5. J.D. Struxness, 5.1; 6. Mitch Detton, 5.2.

Team roping: First round: 1. (tie) Brady Tryan/Calgary Smith and Aaron Tsinigine/Jeremy Buhler, 4.8 seconds, $1,204 each; 3. Cameron Irwin/Coley Nicholls, 5.1, $864; 4. Jade Stoddard/Max Kuttler, 5.2, $636; 5. (tie) Jason Carlson/Hunter Karlson and Clay McNichol/Riley Wakefield, 5.4, $318 each. Second round leaders: 1. (tie) Jade Stoddard/Max Kuttler and Brady Tryan/Calgary Smith, 4.6 seconds each; 3. (tie) Cameron Irwin/Coley Nicholls and Gunner Plenty/Mason Trollinger, 5.0 each; 5. Clay Robertson/Dakota Louis, 5.5; 6. Trey Fleming/Jared Bilby, 6.0. Average leaders: 1. (tie) Aaron Tsinigine/Jeremy Buhler and Brady Tryan/Calgary Smith, 4.8 seconds on one head each; 3. Cameron Irwin/Coley Nicholls, 5.1; 4. Jade Stoddard/Max Kuttler, 5.2; 5. (tie) Jason Carlson/Hunter Karlson and Clay McNichol/Riley Wakefield, 5.4 each.

Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. Sage Newman, 87 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Mugilla; 2. Zeke Thurston, 86; 3. Kole Ashbacher, 82.5; 4. (tie) Jake Barnes and Caleb Meeks, 81 each; 6. Warwick Southern, 79.5.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Zack Jongbloed, 8.3 seconds, $1,920; 2. Weston Hersel, 8.7, $1,589; 3. Adam Shuckburgh, 8.8, $1,258; 4. Chantz Webster, 8.9, $927; 5. Shay Keller, 9.2, $596; 6. Dakota Felton, 9.4, $331. Second round leaders: 1. Beau Cooper, 8.6 seconds; 2. (tie) Haven Meged and Clayton Smith, 8.8 each; 4. Zack Jongbloed, 8.9; 5. Adam Shuckburgh, 9.3; 6. Jade Gardner, 9.4. Average leaders: 1. Zack Jongbloed, 17.2 seconds on two head; 2. Adam Shuckburgh, 18.1; 3. Haven Meged, 18.3; 4. Shay Keller, 19.0; 5. (tie) Clayton Smith and Cash Trexler, 19.3 each.

Barrel racing leaders: 1. Jamie Olsen, 15.26 seconds; 2. Bailee Murnion, 15.48; 3. Heather Crowley, 15.49; 4. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell, 15.59; 5. Cally Goyins, 15.63; 6. Hailey Garrison, 15.65.

Bull riding leaders: 1. Tristen Hutchings, 88 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Time Wasted; 2. Stran Smith, 75; no other qualified rides.

