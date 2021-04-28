ProRodeo's 2020 Hall of Fame class set for induction

(Editor's note: PRCA release)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The ProRodeo Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Induction Weekend will be July 15-17 and run in conjunction with the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo in Colorado Springs, Colo., the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and Museum of the American Cowboy announced April 28.

The induction ceremony – honoring Cody Ohl, Grated Coconut, Jim Sutton Jr., Sunni Deb Backstrom, Randy Witte, the Ellensburg Rodeo and Martha Josey – will be Saturday, July 17.

The golf tournament, a fundraiser for the Hall of Fame, will kick off the weekend at Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course on Thursday, July 15, while the Cowboy Ball will be Friday, July 16.

The Class of 2020 was named last year, but because of restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, inductions were postponed.

Now, those eight selections will be honored this summer.

“It is so great to be able to plan and finally hold this event to induct this amazing class of rodeo legends,” Hall of Fame Director Kent Sturman said. “We are so thankful that the COVID restrictions are easing up in the state of Colorado and El Paso County, which will allow us to host the event here in Colorado Springs. We are hopeful that restrictions will ease up more as we move closer to the dates so that our Induction Weekend this year will look very similar to events of the past.”

The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is scheduled for July 14-17. The rodeo at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs was postponed due to the pandemic in 2020. The rodeo, which paid out more than $280,000 in 2019, draws the best cowboys and cowgirls in North America.

“Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is extremely proud to be considered the PRCA’s hometown rodeo,” said Mike McCoy, president of the PPOB Rodeo. “And as such, we welcome the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and its inductees to the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo to be our guests to celebrate their huge milestone of being inducted into the Hall.”

The golf tournament will have breakfast and registration at 6:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. Lunch and awards will follow at 12:30 p.m.