PRCA world standings: Several Montanans among Top 15

Jackie Jensen Photography for MontanaSports.com
Montana&#39;s Caleb Bennett rides for 87 points at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Posted at 7:03 AM, Jul 09, 2021
BILLINGS - Pick a ProRodeo event and odds are it will include at least one contestant from Montana or Wyoming among the world's best right now.

Corvallis bareback rider Caleb Bennett climbed inside the Top 5 in his event after a strong Cowboy Christmas run, which included a win at the Cody Stampede. Bennett's season earnings are at $61,972.11 as he now sits fifth in the world.

Deer Lodge cowboy Chase Brooks has risen to fourth in the saddle bronc with $55,497.26. Hillsdale, Wyoming's Brody Cress is right behind him in fifth place with $53,554.65.

Three-time world champion Clay Tryan (Shepherd) is among team roping's top headers sitting seventh with $38,312.62. His cousin Chase (Helena) is 11th among heelers with $31,121.71 earned.

Miles City world champion tie down roper Haven Meged is in contention again. He's sixth with earnings of $60,583.12.

Edgar's Parker Breding is Montana's only bull rider ranked among the Top 15. He's eighth with $59,136.50.

In barrel racing, Gillette, Wyoming's Amanda Welsh is making a charge toward the top, currently sixth with $40,212.93.

PRCA World Standings

WPRA Barrel Racing World Standings

