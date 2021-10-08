PRCA names Wyoming native Tom Glause CEO

(Editor's note: PRCA release)

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) has named Tom Glause its Chief Executive Officer. Glause has been serving as interim CEO since Aug. 10 when George Taylor resigned.

“The PRCA has been a part of my life for the past thirty-five years, and I’m very honored that the PRCA Board of Directors asked me to assume this role.” Glause said. “I am also really excited to lead this iconic organization for the benefit of our entire membership.”

A longtime Wyoming resident, Glause joined the PRCA staff in Colorado Springs as Chief Operating Officer and Director of Rodeo Administration on May 15, 2019.

Until his appointment at the PRCA, Glause served as State Insurance Commissioner under Wyoming Governors Matthew Mead and Mark Gordon. He brings 30 years of experience in both the public and private sectors as an executive leader and attorney with a strong financial background. He attended Casper (Wyo.) College and the University of Wyoming in Laramie on rodeo scholarships as a saddle bronc rider. He received his Associate degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting before going on to earn a Juris Doctorate at the University of Wyoming.

﻿His involvement and commitment to rodeo is as compelling as his employment history. In addition to his experience as the PRCA COO and Director of Rodeo Administration, Glause is a current PRCA Gold Card Member and was previously a PRCA contestant, was the President of the Mountain States Circuit for six years and served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for Cheyenne (WYO) Frontier Days.

﻿Glause’s son, Seth, is a four-time National Finals Rodeo qualifying bull rider in 2008, 2010-12. In May, Seth, who is the head rodeo coach at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, was named Central Rocky Mountain Region Coach of the Year.

Jacobs Crawley, the Chairman of the PRCA Board of Directors, praised the hiring of Glause.

“Tom’s wealth of experience within the PRCA and his longtime business expertise brings a unique set of skills to the PRCA leadership,” Crawley said. “We are confident that the PRCA’s future under his leadership will be in good hands moving forward.”

