PRCA bubble watch: Montanans contending for National Finals Rodeo

BILLINGS — Cowboys and cowgirls all over the country are trying to make the cutline for this year’s National Finals Rodeo and they have less than a month to do it.

So, which Montana and Wyoming contestants are on the bubble and which have likely already punched tickets? Only the top 15 regular season money winners in each event are invite to December's Super Bowl of Rodeo in Las Vegas.

In bareback, how about a newcomer from Columbus? Weston Timberman has rocketed to No. 1 in the PRCA world sandings with almost $120,000. Stevensville’s Richmond Champion is over $100,000 this season and in good shape at No. 10. Toeing the line is Buffalo, Wyoming, bareback rider We at No. 14. He’s hanging on by about $2,000.

In the saddle bronc, Meltone’s Sage Newman has an NFR ticket locked up should he stay healthy. He’s at No. 7 in the world already earning over $180,000. Wyoming’s Brody Cress is right behind him, breathing down Newman’s neck at No. 8. and another newcomer — Powell’s Brody Wells is just inside that cut-line at No. 14 with a $10,000 cushion at the moment.

Steer wrestling: do not count out world champion Ty Erickson. The Helena cowboy is No. 7 after earning about $100,000 this season.

In tie-down roping, how about another world champion — this one from Miles City. Haven Meged has climbed into the No. 9 spot, and just passed the $200,000 mark. He’s only about $15,000 behind leader Shad Mayfield.

Meged's wife Shelby holds down the No. 5 spot in breakaway roping. Remember, she won that world title last season.

Circle-area native Lisa Lockhart is again on cruise control in barrel racing at No. 8 in the world covering over $110,000 this season.

As we head down the stretch, nobody — at the moment — in Montana or Wyoming is challenging for an entry to the NFR in either team roping or bull riding.

