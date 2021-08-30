PBR's Amadeu Campos Silva dies in Velocity Tour accident

FRESNO, Calif. - Brazilian bull rider Amadeu Campos Silva was killed Sunday from injuries suffered at a Professional Bull Rider's Velocity Tour event in Fresno, Cali., according to PBR CEO Sean Gleason. Silva was 22.

"Earlier today, young Brazilian bull rider Amadeu Campos Silva was involved in a terrible wreck at the Velocity Tour event in Fresno," Gleason stated in a Twitter post on Sunday. "He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, CA., where he passed away. Our heart breaks for Amadeu’s family and friends."

Earlier today, young Brazilian bull rider Amadeu Campos Silva was involved in a terrible wreck at the Velocity Tour event in Fresno. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, CA., where he passed away. Our heart breaks for Amadeu’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/6CnjzcKE0U — Sean Gleason (@pbrceo) August 30, 2021

Silva had also competed in the Fresno Invitational on Saturday earning six tour points and winning nearly $800. He was currently ranked No. 89 in the PBR world standings with career earnings of nearly $42,000.

"At 22, he was a bull rider with a lot of promise, coming to the U.S. after competing in PBR Brazil in 2017 and 2018 to pursue his dream of a World Championship," Gleason's statement continued. "In 2019, he was runner up at the Brazilian Finals and that year, made his U.S. debut on the Velocity Tour in Edinburg, Texas; 11 months later he made it to the premier series in Manchester, N.H. At the end of the 2020 season, one of Amadeu’s life dreams was accomplished: he rode in the PBR World Finals. This season, on the Velocity Tour, he was again angling to rise to the elite level.

"Amadeu was a rising star in our sport; a cowboy with so much potential on and off the dirt. The entire PBR and western sports family extend our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt condolences to Amadeu’s family and friends. Please say a prayer tonight for them, and may Amadeu’s soul eternally rest in peace."