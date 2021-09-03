PBR riders pledge weekend purse to family of fallen rider Silva

(Editor's note: PBR release)

PUEBLO, Colorado – As the Professional Bull Riders family continues to mourn fallen bull rider Amadeu Campos Silva, who was tragically lost during competition at a Velocity Tour event on Sunday, August 29, in Fresno, Calif., the organization, its athletes, and partners have vowed to support the family that the 22-year-old left behind.

This weekend, the entire $100,000 athlete purse for PBR Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause in Corpus Christi, Texas on Saturday, September 4, will be donated to Amadeu’s family. PBR will match this $100,000 donation as well as fan donations up to $100,000. The special team event on top of the USS Lexington aircraft carrier will be televised on CBS Television Network on Sunday, Sept. 5 at noon EDT.

PBR has also started a fundraising effort for Amadeu’s family, in which anyone around the world can make a donation that will go directly to Amadeu’s immediate family, who came to the U.S. to support his bull riding dream. Fans can contribute by visiting www.pbr.com/amadeumemorial [nam10.safelinks.protection.outlook.com]

Ariat, an official partner of PBR, has pledged $25,000 to support the Silva family.

“Amadeu’s passing pains us all to the core,” said PBR Commissioner and CEO Sean Gleason. “His main goal wasn’t trophies or buckles or bragging rights, it was to put food on his family’s table. No amount of money can bring Amadeu back to his family, but we know he’d be very happy to see efforts underway, led by his fellow riders, to care for them.”

