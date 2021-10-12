Watch
PBR reveals shortened 2022 slate; Billings stop in April

Regular season cut to 5 months
ANDY WATSON/BULL STOCK MEDIA
Cooper Davis at PBR Omaha
Posted at 10:07 AM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 13:46:49-04

BILLINGS – Despite the Professional Bull Riders Tour nearly cutting its season in half under a restructured format, Billings will make the cut yet again, and in dramatic fashion.

First Interstate Arena will mark the final Unleash the Beast regular season stop of 2022, going from April 29 to May 1, and the last chance for competitors to make the PBR World Finals cut. That Finals open May 13 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Billings remains the longest-standing and smallest stop on tour approaching 27 straight years of PBR Unleash the Beast events.

The PBR's 2022 schedule also is highlighted by a new location for the New Year’s Day season opener, a variety of midweek events, and a new location for the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals, in Corpus Christi, Texas, May 6-7, where the tour will crown its champion and qualify riders for the PBR World Finals.

Starting in 2022, the usual year-long Unleash The Beast and Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour seasons, which traditionally paused for a summer break, will now unfold within five months from January to May.

"These changes will provide more consistency to the PBR season without a momentum-sapping break as riders chase a world championship," the group said in a media release.

The pair of PBR tours will combine for 50 events in the first 19 weeks of 2022.

The new season will launch in Indianapolis for a one-night only New Year’s event and culminate with the 2022 PBR World Finals at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas May 13-22.

In conjunction with PBR World Finals, the 2022 Women’s Rodeo World Champions will also be crowned inside Dickies Arena. The first three rounds will be held in Cowtown Coliseum May 16-17 with the final two unfolding during the PBR World Finals.

Following the Indianapolis stop riders head to historic Madison Square Garden in New York City January 7-9. The league’s 15th visit to the “World’s Most Famous Arena” will mark the season's first three-day event.

“After we crown a 2021 world champion for the final time this November in Las Vegas, starting in Indianapolis on New Year’s Day is going to be ground-breaking for PBR with major changes in store adding even more excitement to our sport,” said Sean Gleason, Commissioner and CEO of the PBR. “The 2022 season will be like no other in action and drama."

2022 PBR Schedules: All events subject to change

2022 Unleash The Beast Tour
DateCityVenue
1/1IndianapolisGainbridge Fieldhouse
1/7-9New York CityMadison Square Garden
1/14-15ChicagoAllstate Arena
1/22-23Duluth, GeorgiaGas South Arena
1/28-30SacramentoGolden 1 Center
2/4-5MilwaukeeFiserv Forum
2/11-12Oklahoma CityPaycom Center
2/18-19St. LouisEnterprise Center
2/21-22Los AngelesSTAPLES Center
2/25-26Little RockSimmons Bank Arena
3/12-13Glendale, ArizonaGila River Arena
3/18-19Kansas CityT-Mobile Center
3/25-27AlbuquerqueThe PIT
4/1-3Sioux FallsDenny Sanford PREMIER Center
4/6-7Everett, WashingtonAngel of the Winds Arena
4/9-10Tacoma, WashingtonTacomaDome
4/22-23Nampa, IdahoFord Idaho Center
4/29-5/1Billings, MontanaMetraPark
5/13-22Fort Worth, TexasDickies Arena

2022 Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour
DateCityVenue
1/7-8Reno, NevadaReno Events Center
1/14-15Cedar Park, TexasH-E-B Center
1/15Portland, OregonModa Center
1/22Spokane, WashingtonSpokane Arena
1/22Greenville, South CarolinaBon Secours Wellness Center
1/28-29Grand Rapids, MichiganVan Andel Arena
1/29Jacksonville, FloridaVeterans Memorial Arena
2/4-5North Charleston, South CarolinaNorth Charleston Coliseum
2/5Lexington, KentuckyRupp Arena
2/11-12Youngstown, OhioCovelli Center
2/12Memphis, TennesseeFedEx Forum
2/18-19Wellington, FloridaPalm Springs Equestrian Center
2/19Knoxville, TennesseeThompson-Boling Arena
2/26Worchester, MassachusettsDCU Arena
3/5Hampton, VirginiaHampton Coliseum
3/5Charleston, West VirginiaCharleston Coliseum
3/11-13Bangor, MaineCross Insurance Center
3/12Dayton, OhioNutter Center
3/18-19Wheeling, West VirginiaWesBanco Arena
3/19-20Fresno, CaliforniaSave Mart Center
3/26Oakland, CaliforniaOakland Arena
4/1San Luis Obispo, CaliforniaCal Poly Royal
4/2Casper, WyomingCasper Events Center
4/8-9College Station, TexasReed Arena
4/23Wichita, KansasIntrust Bank Arena
4/30Grand Forks, North DakotaALERUS Center
5/6-7Corpus Christi, TexasAmerican Bank Center

(PBR media contributed to this story)

