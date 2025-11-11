PBR goes 'all in' with new lucrative Premier Women's Rodeo series

(Editor's note: PBR/PWR media release contributed to this story)

FORT WORTH, Texas — PBR (Professional Bull Riders) announced Tuesday the addition of Premier Women's Rodeo (PWR), a new organization dedicated to female rodeo athletes worldwide.

The group's main event championship will unfold May 12-15, 2026, at the historic Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas.

PWR is hoping to build on the success that made PBR a major force in Western sports. The group aims to give rodeo women more competition, visibility and prize money by continuing work of the Women's Rodeo Championships (WRC) and the Women's Rodeo World Championship (WRWC).

"PBR is all in on women's rodeo," said Sean Gleason, CEO and commissioner of PBR. "PWR gives us the chance to grow the sport by showcasing the amazing stories of these athletes — their drive, their grit, their passion. Empowering all levels of female rodeo athletes with more money, more visibility and more opportunity than ever will inspire competitors, fans and partners, ringing in a new era for women's rodeo."

Unlike traditional rodeos that include both men and women, PWR focuses entirely on women and includes multiple events in one championship making it the most complete and richest women-only rodeo championship.

Contestants can earn points and qualify for championships year-round through the Virtual Rodeo Qualifier (VRQ) system from anywhere in the country easing travel expenses. Athletes compete in three levels — Pro, Challenger and Limited — so everyone has a fair chance to compete. PWR's system gives equal prize money across all events and skill levels for breakaway roping, barrel racing, team roping and goat tying.

In 2025, PWR started a new Athlete ID Card Program to make it easier to classify athletes across all events and confirm which are eligible for VRQ rankings.

"The evolution from the Women's Rodeo Championships to Premier Women's Rodeo marks a powerful step forward. With the full backing, strength and vision of PBR, our foundation has never been stronger," said PWR commissioner Linsay Rosser Sumpter. "We're elevating women's rodeo to new heights, expanding opportunities, celebrating inclusivity and showcasing the undeniable power of the cowgirl. Premier Women's Rodeo isn't starting over; we're continuing the legacy with new momentum."

Starting in 2020, the WRWC crowned world champions in team roping, breakaway roping, barrel racing and goat tying. PWR and its previous versions have since awarded more than $4.5 million to female contestants.

In 2021, the WRWC on CBS was watched by 2.4 million viewers — the most-watched rodeo broadcast ever, according to PBR. The new series hopes to reach an even larger audience by holding its championship alongside the PBR World Finals.