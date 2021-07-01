Parker Breding 2nd at Cody/Yellowstone Xtreme Bulls

(Editor's note: Cody Stampede release)

CODY, Wyo. - Edgar, Montana's Parker Breding placed second Wednesday night at the Cody/Yellowstone Xtreme Bulls event with an 87.5-point effort on MoBetta Rodeo’s Remember Me.

That adds $7,011 to the second-generation bull rider’s bank account. Breding is making a bid for his fourth Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualification after missing it by just one spot in 2019 due to injuries. Wednesday's finish vaulted Breding to sixth in the world standings.

Breding is scheduled to ride Thursday night at the first-ever Xtreme Bulls event in Red Lodge.

Meantime, McLaughlin, South Dakota's Chance Schott had the biggest win of his bull riding career Wednesday night.

It’s a career that is just beginning in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, (PRCA) so the win was a sweet one that built the cowboy’s confidence going into the lucrative Fourth of July run of rodeos. Schott competed in the PRCA on his permit in 2020. He filled that and now is a full-fledged member hoping to finish 2021 as the bull riding rookie of the year. The money he won here will help him accomplish that goal. He is currently third in the rookie standings.

He arrived in Cody prepared to get on any bull that was by his name. That bull was MoBetta Rodeo’s Fred, a bull that had bucked off two riders in the PRCA previously.

“I got here and I didn’t know what bull I was getting on,” Schott said. “I saw the list and didn’t know anything about him. It didn’t matter to me. I came to ride.”

He’s had some success on the Xtreme Bulls tour previously and seen a title slip away as other bull riders got higher scores. In Cody he remained on top and left with $8,498. He’ll be back at Stampede Park July 1st to compete at the rodeo.

Stampede Week continues in Cody on July 1st with the first of four rodeo performances beginning at 8 p.m.

The following are results from the Cody/Yellowstone Xtreme Bulls competition, June 29, 2021.

1, Chance Schott, McLaughlin, South Dakota, 89 points on Mo Betta Rodeo’s Fred, $8,498. 2, Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 87.5, $7,011. 3, Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif., 85, $5,736.

