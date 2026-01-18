'Paid to goof off': PBR entertainers teach pro clown skills to aspiring hopefuls

BILLINGS — Life as a clown can be complicated. But for a group of young aspiring entertainers, it's also an exciting chance to learn from the best in the business.

Boys and girls ages 6-12 were recently invited to a junior clown clinic at the MetraPark Montana Pavilion thanks to the Professional Bull Riders. Ultimately, one winner was chosen to help perform live at the Billings PBR stop April 17-18.

Kyle "Hashtag" Lamon showed kids how to dress the part of a real western sports entertainer, including the intricacies of face painting.

"This is eyeliner. When you put the black around it, it makes it look stronger," Lamon explained as he outlined the cheek of one young enthusiast.

Watch the PBR's top entertainers teach these young hopefuls:

Lamon earned his clown name serving in the army when a friend dared him to ride a bull named Hashtag. He rode for 76 points and the nickname stuck.

"For me, teaching a 6 year old that it's okay to be yourself, have fun and be goofy even when you're 31 years old, that's awesome," Lamon told MTN Sports.

Hippie, another veteran entertainer, brought his own unique talents to the clinic, including his ability to hit opera notes. He also taught kids how to put a microphone to work in the arena.

"Can you be a pop star? Sing it," he exclaimed to one surprised young girl who stood speechless. "There was no music, I put you on the spot, didn't I?" he said with a laugh.

"I get paid to goof off. Isn't that good?" he said.

Choteau's Flint Rasmussen added a third piece of this intriguing puzzle. The hall-of-fame entertainer shared his expertise on a level that instantly drew the attention of his listeners.

"What's your favorite ride at the fair? Do they still have the zipper," Rasmussen asked the group. "Being hit in the barrel by a bull is like being hit on the zipper with something trying to get inside to get you," he said of his own past professional experiences.

He would certainly know after stepping outside of the arena and away from entertainment a few years ago. Rasmussen is still the king of western entertainment and semi-jokingly admits it's harder than it looks.

"Teaching somebody to be funny is like teaching somebody to be tall … you either are, or you aren't," Rasmussen said with his contagious smile.

After each hopeful carefully watched each experienced clown, the day's young winner was unveiled. Seven-year-old Mateo Camacho now has three months to polish his terrific act in time to perform live at the Billings PBR stop in April.

Though it's unlikely, maybe he'll even "get paid to goof off."

