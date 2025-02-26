Outdoor rodeo returns to MontanaFair; a bold NILE revival with new arena

BILLINGS — Remember the excitement of summer nights with outdoor rodeos at MontanaFair? Well, get ready to saddle up again. Last summer, MTN shared that the beloved tradition was likely to return before confirming the news in November, and now pieces are falling into place.

“It’s a new adventure every day," said David Allen, general manager of the Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE), speaking at a media gathering Wednesday.

Allen's adventure isn’t just about bringing the outdoor rodeo back; it’s about revamping it entirely with the rebranding of what’s now known as Rodeo Billings.

“What I think we have planned is going to be a significant upgrade,” Allen added, hinting at the exciting changes ahead.

One of the biggest draws will be an impressive prize money boost — an additional $15,000 for each roughstock event and $7,500 for timed events.

Allen’s vision goes beyond just the cash. He’s also bringing in legendary rodeo announcer Bob Tallman, top-notch music production, and top-tier stock contractors like J Bar J and Pickett, along with elite Priefert equipment. At the heart of this revival is an outdoor arena budgeted for $2.5 million set to rise near the old grandstands. New bleachers expect to seat 3,200 fans on one side, with room for future expansion.

“We’ve heard so much about how the rodeo needs to be outside and just the sounds and the lights and everything that comes with it,” said Michaela Woempner, MontanaFair coordinator.

While ticket prices are still in the works, Allen assures that they’ll be family-friendly (with VIP options) and include gate admission.

When it comes to construction timelines, MetraPark general manager Stoney Field said, “We’re going to be working in mud for a few weeks to get all of the ground prepped. But July 15 is the drop-dead date for all of that to be in place.”

This year’s rodeo will launch with three nights from Aug. 16-18, strategically planned to catch contestants heading from a rodeo in Caldwell, Idaho, toward one in Baker.

“It’s a shame to see the number of horse trailers drive by on this freeway every day going somewhere else to not only compete, but to spend their money in those communities,” Field reflected.

Allen added: “Pretty lucrative in the eyes of the cowboys. There will be north of $30,000 in each event when you combine the two rodeos together.”

Field, in his heart, recalls growing up around outdoor rodeos.

“Personally, a summertime rodeo should be outside," he said. "So, I’m looking forward to bringing something really, really neat to Billings."

Rodeo Billings contract personnel:

Announcer Bob Tallman – There is, perhaps, no rodeo announcer as recognizable or accomplished as Bob Tallman. Known as the voice of professional rodeo, Tallman has been behind the microphone for more than 15,000 rodeos in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand over the last 50 years. Most notably, he announced the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas a record 17 times and has announced the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for more than 30 years. A 12-time PRCA announcer of the year, he’s an inductee of more than 10 halls of fame and was a color commentator on national television for western sporting events like Bull Riders Only. Tallman was raised in Winnemucca, Nevada, and now calls Poolville, Texas, home.

Announcer Garrison Allen – Representing the next generation of professional rodeo announcers, Allen grew up in Laurel, Montana, and was introduced to rodeo in a unique way. His dad was involved in rodeo with the PRCA and the College National Finals, as well as the PBR. He started announcing rodeo slack while attending Montana State University and also announced Little Britches and high school rodeos. He is the regular announcer for the Badlands Circuit Finals, Days of ’76 in Deadwood, Lake County Roundup in Lakeview, Oregon, and the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte, Nebraska. He also cohosts the “Starched” podcast with PRCA photographer Clay Guardipee. Allen and his wife Alyssa live in South Dakota.

Bull Fighter Beau “Shoots” Schueth – Growing up in O’Neill, Nebraska, Schueth’s interest in rodeo developed by attending the Clearwater Rodeo. He wanted to compete in rodeo but decided neither roping nor riding was a good fit. So, he literally decided to take the bull by the horns and become a professional bullfighter. Dedication and determination have led him to be a nationally recognized bullfighter, staking his claim as a national champion. Some of his accomplishments include: 2015 Bull Riders of America Finals Bullfighter, 2017 Championship Bull Riding Bullfighter, Bull Riding Tour Bullfighter, 2018 Bull Fighters Only Reserve World Champion and 15-plus freestyle bullfighting wins.

Bull Fighter Koby Ruff – A native of Belgrade, Montana, Ruff got interested in fighting bulls growing up around Al Sandvold. Sandvold fought bulls for 20-plus years, was a Montana Circuit Finals bullfighter multiple times and qualified for the Wrangler Bullfights in 2000. Sandvold is now a barber in Belgrade and, while cutting Ruff’s hair, convinced him to try bullfighting at his school in North Dakota with Nate Jestes. Ruff is a member of the PRCA and has fought bulls for PRCA-sanctioned rodeos and the PBR for three years. In that time, he’s worked Rodeo Rapid City, the historic Cowtown Coliseum Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas, Livingston's 4th of July Rodeo, and the Bozeman Stampede. He’s qualified for the Bullfighters Only World Finals twice.

Clown/Barrelman Tate Rhoads – Rhoads is a professional rodeo clown and barrelman from Custer, Montana. He is a three-time Badlands Circuit bullfighter of the year and PRCA cardholder. Rhoads has been ranked in the top 10 in the world in freestyle bullfighting. He is a four-time Bullfighters Only World Finals qualifier, a Reserve Finals Champion at the American Bull Fighting World Finals in Las Vegas, 2019 Champion Freestyle Bullfighter in Rapid City, S.D., and two-time Elite Professional Bull Riders bullfighter of the year. When he’s not fighting bulls or entertaining crowds around the world, you’ll find Rhoads in the hunting stand chasing Montana whitetails or in the mountains chasing bull elk.

Stock contractor J Bar J Pro Rodeo – Owned by Sparky Dreesen of Circle, Montana, J Bar J has solidified its place in ProRodeo history with its consistently exceptional bucking stock. Sparky, a former PRCA bareback rider, and his wife Marlene, purchased J Bar J in 2008. Most recently at the 2024 NFR, 12 horses were from J Bar J, including two horses who earned Rank Horse of the Night honors — “Drunk Bunny” twice and “Shady Jacket” once. J Bar J is a three-time winner of the PRCA Remuda Award, given annually to the stock contractor that provides the best, most consistent pen of bucking horses. Dreesen was recently inducted into the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame.

Stock contractor Pickett Pro Rodeo – Horses from Pickett are known for their high quality and have earned respect from riders in their ability to help them earn high scores in competition. In the last five years, two of their horses have been named PRCA bareback horse of the year — “Night Crawler” in 2023 and 2024 and “Top Flight” in 2020. “Top Notch” was voted the best horse at the NFR in 2018. Pickett Pro Rodeo earned the coveted PRCA Remuda Award in 2024.