Northern International Livestock Exposition unveils new PRCA Xtreme event

BILLINGS — The Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) has announced an electrifying new addition to the professional rodeo calendar.

Debuting Oct. 16–17 during the 2026 NILE in Billings, The Riggin Masters will feature the top 24 PRCA bareback bronc riders in the world standings competing for a record-setting $100,000 purse — making it the largest standalone bareback bronc riding event in the world. The top six rookie bareback riders will also be invited.

Sanctioned as a PRCA Rank 45 Xtreme Broncs event, the elite field is expected to include the top 15 qualifiers for the 2026 National Finals Rodeo (NFR), offering fans a rare opportunity to see rodeo’s premier athletes compete in Billings before heading to the sport’s biggest stage in Las Vegas.

The Ultimate Bareback Showdown

The Riggin Masters will spotlight bareback bronc riding — widely regarded as rodeo’s most physically demanding event. Riders will test their strength, timing and grit aboard some of the rankest bucking horses from leading PRCA stock contractors.

World champions including Rocker Steiner, Jess Pope, Keenan Hayes, Dean Thompson and Tim O’Connell are anticipated to headline the field. Montana standouts Sam Petersen, Weston Timberman and past World Champion Richmond Champion are also projected to rank among the top 24 in the PRCA standings by season’s end.

“We are thrilled to receive PRCA approval for this all-new event and to showcase these incredible cowboy athletes matched up against rodeo’s rankest bucking horses,” said NILE general manager David Allen. “Billings is in for a real treat — two wild nights of elite-level competition during the 2026 NILE.”

Why It’s Called “The Riggin Masters”

The event takes its name from the “riggin,” the specialized leather handhold that riders grip during bareback competition. Secured tightly to the horse, the riggin serves as the rider’s only anchor point as they attempt to control a 1,200-pound animal for eight seconds of controlled chaos.

Scoring is based on the rider’s control, consistency and spurring technique, along with the horse’s power and intensity. At the highest level, bareback riding demands extraordinary physical strength, reflexes and anticipation — a true test of mastery for both athlete and animal.

“The men who compete at this level truly are masters of their craft,” stated Scott Moran, NILE president. “This event requires a unique combination of strength, reflexes and instinct. Billings is set to become synonymous with the ultimate Xtreme Bareback competition in the U.S. and Canada.”

Scholarship Fundraiser and 2026 Rodeo Schedule

The competition kicks off Oct. 15 with a back number and calcutta party benefiting the NILE Scholarship Fund. The NILE Foundation aims to raise $100,000 for scholarships in 2026, with The Riggin Masters expected to play a significant role in achieving that goal. Additional announcements regarding personnel and bucking stock will follow in the coming weeks.

The Riggin Masters will be the second major pro rodeo produced by NILE in 2026, joining year two of Rodeo Billings, scheduled for Aug. 13–15 during MontanaFair at MetraPark.

With top-ranked athletes, world-class bucking stock and record-setting prize money, The Riggin Masters is poised to elevate Billings’ status as a premier destination for professional rodeo.

An on sale date for tickets will be announced in April. For more information about the 2026 NILE and The Riggin Masters, visit www.thenile.org.