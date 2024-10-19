NILE Ranch Rodeo a 'showcase of cowmanship'

BILLINGS — Cowboys and cowgirls spent the better part of Friday competing in the qualifying round of the NILE Ranch Rodeo, which is a look into their everyday life.

"Shoot, the first event, the ranch sorting, you've got to sort cattle all the time on the ranch and pin them. Really all three events today are what we do exactly everyday on the ranch," Lee Whiteman of Richey said.

There’s clearly still some competitive drive in these guys, as well as an immense sense of pride in representing their teams, families and hometowns.

“I represent the Maxwell Butte Ranch, where I'm fifth generation there. My grandparents and parents will be here Saturday night. I like to do good in front of them. Definitely a lot of pride in that," Lane Krutzfeldt said.

“I do it for my family. My kids are here with me and they go to every ranch rodeo wherever we go. It's kind of nice to see them try to emulate what I do," said Alex Munoz.

There were youth events today, as well, as the next generation seems to be in capable hands.

“So far, from what I can see from the next generation, we've got nothing to worry about," Whiteman said.

“As Lee mentioned, I think the younger generation — we're going to have a pretty tough time keeping up with them in a couple years," Munoz said.

There are some prizes and, of course, a spot in Saturday night’s main event, but for the most part these cowboys and cowgirls are competing for some bragging rights.

"Just getting to tip your hat as the best cowboy," said Delon Parker.