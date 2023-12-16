NFR Round 9 highlights: Lisa Lockhart continues strong run with second-place performance

LAS VEGAS — Circle native Lisa Lockhart continued her strong run at the 2023 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Friday, earning another solid payday in the barrel racing.

Lockhart, who finished in the money in five of the first eight rounds, rode to a second-place finish in Round 9 at the Thomas & Mack Center. She crossed the tape in 13.41 seconds just behind round winner Kassie Mowry of Dublin, Texas, who had a time of 13.37 seconds.

Miles City cowboy Haven Meged also finished in the money Friday, placing sixth in the tie-down roping with a time of 7.8 seconds for a payout of $4,953. Westyn Hughes of Caldwell, Texas, and Tuf Cooper of Decatur, Texas, both clocked 7.1-second times to tie for first in the event.

In steer wrestling, former Montana State University cowboy Jesse Brown of Baker City, Ore., got back in the money with a 3.9-second run. He tied with Dirk Tavenner for fourth place in the round to earn $10,401. Oklahoman Cody Devers won the round in 3.5 seconds, his first payout of this year's NFR.

Helena bulldogger Ty Erickson finished out of the money Friday with a time of 4.9 seconds.

Stevensville bareback rider Richmond Champion couldn't finish in the money for a second consecutive night. After a fourth-place 85.5-point ride in Thursday's eighth round, Champion scored an 84.5 atop Star Witness on Friday to just miss the money. Orin Larsen and Kade Sonnier each marked 85-point rides to tie for fifth and the final paying spots.

Rocker Steiner, the 20-year-old cowboy from Weatherford Texas, won Round 9 with an 87-point ride on Land of Fancy.

Neither Sage Newman of Melstone nor Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge finished in the money during Round 9 of the saddle bronc. Newman had an 80.5-point ride to finish tied for seventh, while Brooks was 10th with a 76.5.

World No. 1 Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, Alberta, got the round win with an 88.5-point ride on ZAKA KIBITZ.

"I've known Sage before he was even riding broncs," Thurston said after Friday's round win. "Been family friends with those guys for a long time, went to college with his sister and just love them to death, so to see Sage have all the success he's had and honestly so proud for him and happy for him and it's been a fun battle and may the best bronc rider win (Saturday)."

One night after trying the arena record, Texas team ropers Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp won another round Friday with a time of 3.5 seconds. In the bull riding, Jeff Askey of Athens, Texas, won Round 9 with an 89-point ride.

The 10th and final round of the NFR gets going at 6:45 p.m. (MT) Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.