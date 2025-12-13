NFR Round 9: Haven Meged hits paydirt; Sam Petersen in the mix entering final night

LAS VEGAS — It's been a breakout performance for Helena bareback rider Sam Petersen at his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

It hasn't been quite as fulfilling for veteran Haven Meged, but the Miles City roper hit the jackpot Friday with a go-round win.

Meged won the tie-down roping competition in Round 9 of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center with a time of 7-flat and in the process cashed a check of $36,668. Meged will enter Saturday's final round fourth in the average.

Though Petersen failed to earn money during Friday's ninth round, he remains alive in the average and is still in the world title conversation.

On a re-ride, Petersen scored 83.75 on top of Macza Pro Rodeo's Side Show to place 10th. But he's still in position at No. 2 in the bareback average race. just behind behind leader Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan. Petersen is also ranked No. 2 in the world standings trailing No. 1 Rocker Steiner of Weatherford, Texas. Through nine nights, Petersen has pocketed more than $126,000 in NFR prize money.

The Round 9 bareback winner was Cooper Cooke of Victor, Idaho, who scored an 86.75-point ride.

Another Helenan, Ty Erickson, had a 4.5-second run in steer wrestling Friday night, which wasn't good enough for a check. The 2019 world champion bulldogger will enter Saturday's 10th and final round ranked fifth in the average.

Former Montana State University cowboy Jesse Brown of Baker City, Ore., did cash a check in steer wrestling, however, with a 3.9-second time. Brown's time was good for fifth place and $5,914, and he is now ranked No. 3 in the world and No. 6 in the average. Justin Shaffer of Hallsville, Texas, was the go-round winner with a time of 3.6 seconds.

In her 18th career NFR, barrel racer and Circle-area native Lisa Lockhart took third with a time of 13.54 to claim $21,882. Three Forks' Tayla Moeykens, making her NFR debut, was out of the money with a 14.27-second time. Neither Lockhart, of Oelrichs, S.D., nor Moeykens are in world-title or average contention.

Carlee Otero of Lipan, Texas, won Friday's barrels in a near-arena-record time of 13.20 seconds.

Sage Newman of Melstone got back in the money again Friday in saddle bronc. Newman rode Generation Pro Rodeo's Rose Valley to an 85-point score, which placed fifth and earned $9,463. Newman also earned a check on Thursday night. He heads into Saturday fifth in the average.

Stetson Wright won with an 89.75-point score. He and brothers Statler Wright and Ryder Wright, all of Beaver, Utah, placed 1-2-3 in saddle bronc.

The other winners in Round 9 included the team roping tandem of header Lightning Aguilera of Athens, Texas, and heeler Kaden Profili of Jacksonville, Texas (3.4 seconds), and Australian Qynn Andersen in bull riding (an 87-point ride).

The 10th and final round at the 2025 Wrangler NFR is Saturday night at the Thomas & Mack.

