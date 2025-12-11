NFR Round 7: Montanans have difficult night as rodeo enters homestretch

LAS VEGAS — It's a tight race in the steer wrestling at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, and Helena native Ty Erickson remains in the thick of it despite struggling — like most of Montana's contingent Wednesday — during Round 7 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

On a night where no bulldogger broke the four-second barrier, Erickson clocked a time of 4.8 seconds to finish out of the money in 10th place. He remains third in the world standings and is still within striking distance of leader Will Lummus of Byhalia, Miss.

Lummus tied for eighth Wednesday with a time of 4.5 seconds.

Louisiana cowboy Rowdy Parrot won Round 7 and a $36,668 payday with a time of 4.0 seconds. Tucker Allen, of Ventura, Calif., clocked a 4.2 to place second and win $28,980. Allen is second in the world standings and has a healthy lead in the average.

Former Montana State University cowboy Jesse Brown, an Oregon native, placed third with a 4.3-second clocking.

Sam Petersen's streak of cashing checks came to an end in Round 7, as well. The Helena cowboy, who had won money in each of the past five rounds of the bareback, was 10th Wednesday with an 80.5-point ride on Trooper.

Jess Pope of Waverly, Kansas, took the round win, marking an 88-point ride on Foxhole Gunner of Pete Carr Pro Rodeo. Pope is second in the average, and Petersen is third; their positions are flipped in the world standings.

Wacey Schalla of Arapaho, Okla., leads the average. He was eighth Wednesday with an 83-point ride. World No. 1 Rocker Steiner of Weatherford, Texas, placed 13th in Round 7 with a 77.5.

Sage Newman's rough go at the NFR continued in the saddle bronc. He was 15th in Round 7 with an 80.5-point ride on Gucci Equine's Foul Motion. Newman, of Melstone, finished in the money in the first round but has now gone six rounds without a check.

Statler Wright of Beaver, Utah, won the round with an 89.75-point ride on Talk Derby 2 Me of Flying U Rodeo. Alberta's Zeke Thurston, who leads the average, tied with Stetson Wright, Statler's brother, for second with matching 88.5s.

Brody Cress of Hillsdale, Wyo., was fourth with an 87.75, and Brody Wells of Powell, Wyo., tied for seventh with an 84.75.

Ryder Wright, Stetson and Statler's older brother, leads the world standings but finished 10th in Round 7.

Miles City tie-down roper Haven Meged finished outside the money for the third consecutive night. His 11.2-second time placed him 11th.

Joel Harris of San Angelo, Texas, clocked a 7.5 to win Round 7. World No. 1 Riley Webb of Denton, Texas, was second with a 7.8 and leads the average.

Neither Montana cowgirl placed in the barrel racing, either. Tayla Moeykens, a former Montana State Bobcat from Three Forks, is still chasing her first check at her first NFR. She just missed the money in Round 7 with a 14-flat that placed her eighth.

Circle-area native Lisa Lockhart, who now lives in South Dakota, was 14th with a 23.74 time. Californian Hayle Gibson-Stillwell won the round in 13.45 seconds. Kassie Mowry of Dublin, Texas, leads the average.

Other winners Wednesday included Dawson Graham and Dillon Graham of Wainright, Alberta, in the team roping (3.5 seconds) and T.J. Gray of Dairy, Ore., in the bull riding (90.5 points on Blue Duck of McCoy Rodeo).

The NFR continues Thursday with the eighth of 10 performances.