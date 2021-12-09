NFR Round 7: Clay Tryan, Haven Meged win

(Editor's note: this story will be updated)

LAS VEGAS - A pair of Montana world champions looked every bit the part Wednesday night in Round 7 of the National Finals Rodeo.

Clay Tryan and Haven Meged both worked their way back in the winners circle after dominant efforts.

Tryan and Jake Long hit a lightning quick time of 3.7 to split the round win with Dustin Egusquiza and Travis Graves. Tryan actually backed off a couple times before nodding his head to clock a first place finish.

"It wasn't right, I wasn't right." the three-time world champion told MTN Sports with a smile after the run. "My horse was good, I just wasn't in the right frame of mind. And when you nod, it's on. It's on and then shortly, it's over. So, if you ain't right, ride ahead again (before nodding)."

Chase Tryan and partner Brenten Hall broke the barrier then missed a leg for a time of 19.0.

Meged, 2019's tie-down roping champion, was back in rare form with a run of 7.1 — also the fastest of this year's NFR.

"That calf was fighting the chute and stuff, so I wanted to make sure I got a good roll at her because I knew how good she was," Meged told MTN Sports. "I was making sure everything was lined up so we could have a great run."

Melstone newcomer Sage Newman earned his highest NFR finish and second straight check with a second place finish and 87 points aboard Double D.

Montana also fared well in Wednesday's bareback. Stevensville's Richmond Champion placing third with 87 points aboard Wilson Sanchez just ahead of Corvallis buddy Caleb Bennett who split 4/5 with an 86 aboard Black Kat.

Lisa Lockhart and her horse clipped a couple barrels for a 10-second penalty and closed in 23.92. Hailey Kinsel won the round and continues to lead the world standings.

Parker Breding continues to lead the average although he was bucked off by Priefert's Shaft, a bull ridden only once in two years.

