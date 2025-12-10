NFR Round 6: Helena's Ty Erickson continues chase with 2nd steer wrestling win

LAS VEGAS — Ty Erickson bounced back in a big way Tuesday night to continue his stellar run at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

The Helena bulldogger, a night after taking a no-time in steer wrestling, rebounded by winning Round 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center as he chases his second career world title. Erickson won the round with a time of 3.5 seconds to pocket a $36,668 check.

Erickson has now placed on five of six nights, including a win in Round 3 on Saturday. He is also now back to the No. 2 position in the world behind Will Lummus of Byhalia, Miss. Erickson, the 2019 world champion, entered the NFR ranked 14th.

Fellow steer wrestler Jesse Brown, a former Montana State University cowboy from Baker City, Ore., posted a time of 4.3 seconds to place third and earn $21,882.

Bareback rider Sam Petersen, also of Helena, is — like Erickson — now 5 for 6 after splitting fourth place in Round 6 and earning $12,420 with an 85.5-point ride on top of J Bar J's No Show Reiner.

Petersen, ranked No. 2 in the world and in his first NFR, is still chasing No. 1 Rocker Steiner of Weatherford, Texas, for the title. While Steiner's lead might be insurmountable, Petersen is also now No. 2 in the average chase behind Wacey Schalla of Arapaho, Okla.

Kade Sonnier of Carencro, La., won Tuesday's bareback round with an 88-point ride.

Circle-area native Lisa Lockhart of Oelrichs, S.D., and Three Forks' Tayla Moeykens split fifth place in barrel racing, each with a time of 13.53 seconds to earn $7,688 apiece.

The veteran Lockhart is competing in her 18th NFR while Moeykens is in her first. A former Montana State cowgirl, Moeykens earned her first career NFR check on Tuesday.

Kassie Mowry of Dublin, Texas, the winningest barrel racer of all-time, won Round 6 with a time of 13.42 seconds.

In saddle bronc, Melstone's Sage Newman finished out of the money with an 85.5-point ride on Calgary Stampede's Exotic Warrior. The round winner was Statler Wright of Beaver, Utah, with a score of 90.

Miles City's Haven Meged also came up empty in tie-down roping, finishing with a time of 9.9 seconds. Joel Harris of San Angelo, Texas, won Round 6 with a quick 6.8-second time.

Team roping on Tuesday went to header Tanner Tomlinson of Mineral Wells, Texas, and heeler Travis Graves of Jay, Okla., who were clocked at 3.4 seconds.

The bull riding competition was won by Stetson Wright of Beaver, Utah, with an 88.5-point ride. Wright continues to rank No. 1 in the world in the all-around standings.

Round 7 of the National Finals Rodeo is Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.