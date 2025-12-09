NFR Round 5: Helena's Sam Petersen continues strong run; Lisa Lockhart cashes in

LAS VEGAS — Sam Petersen of Helena is riding like a seasoned veteran in his first appearance at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Barrel racer Lisa Lockhart, meanwhile, showed her expert chops Monday night in her 18th NFR.

Petersen, the No. 2-ranked bareback rider in the world, placed second during Round 5 to cash a check of $28,980 with a score of 88.75 on Resistol's Secrets Out.

It was the fourth consecutive night in which Petersen finished in the money. The 22-year-old is No. 3 in the average after five nights at the Thomas & Mack Center.

As the second-to-last rider in the round, Petersen was on the verge of claiming his first career NFR buckle. But world No. 1 Rocker Steiner of Weatherford, Texas, stole it away as the final performer with an 89-point ride.

In barrel racing, Lockhart, a Cirlce-are native from Oelrichs, S.D., had her best run of the week to share second-place. Lockhart, riding Sasha, posted a time of 13.55 to tie with Halyn Lide of China Springs, Texas, for a $25,431 payday. It was Lockhart's second check of of this NFR.

Montana's other barrel racing contestant, Tayla Moeykens of Three Forks and formerly of Montana State University, again tipped over a barrel to take a five-second penalty for a 19.18-second time. Moeykens is in her NFR debut.

Carlee Otero of Lipan, Texas, cruised to a Round-5 win with a time of 13.43 seconds.

Helena's other representative in Las Vegas, Ty Erickson, saw his red-hot run come to an end Monday. Erickson finished outside of the money for the first time at this year's NFR by taking a no-time in steer wrestling.

Erickson is No.-3 ranked in the world and vying his first title since 2019. He came into the event ranked 14th.

Elsewhere, former Montana State rodeo team member Jesse Brown of Baker City, Ore., had a run of 5.4 seconds but also missed out on a check Monday night. The round winner was Scott Guenthner of Consort, Alberta, with a time of 3.4 seconds.

Sage Newman of Melstone was out of the money in saddle bronc for the fourth straight night. Newman rode Vitalix Mike Honcho to an 85.75-point score. The round winner was Australian Damian Brennan with a a 90-point ride.

Miles City's Haven Meged also failed to earn a check Monday in tie-down roping. Meged, with a time of 11.0 seconds, finished outside the top six a night after splitting third place in Round 4. Meged is now fourth in the average.

John Douch of Huntsville, Texas, won with a time of 7.4 seconds.

Monday night's team-roping victory went to the combo of header Kolton Schmidt of Barrhead, Alberta, and heeler Jonathan Torres of Ocala, Fla., with a 3.7-second time, the fastest finish of the week.

The final event of Round 5 saw J.R. Stratford of Byers, Kan., win bull riding with a stellar 90.5-point score.

The 67th National Finals Rodeo has now reached its halfway point. The sixth performance (of 10) is Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

